French car federation asks for greater government support package

03/17/2020 | 11:53am EDT

The French automotive industry federation said on Tuesday it has asked the government to implement a much broader support package than measures already announced to counter the sweeping effects of the coronavirus outbreak on car sales.

The federation said this package could include state incentives to purchase electric cars and massive investment in recharging infrastructure.

(Reporting by Gilles Guillaume; Writing by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Jan Harvey)

