Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French central bank sees slight first quarter growth, warns of potential slump

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/09/2020 | 04:25am EDT
Tourist wears a protective mask in front of the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris as the country is hit by the new coronavirus

The French economy will barely grow in the first quarter but narrowly dodge recession, the central bank forecast on Monday, as it warned of a potentially severe slowdown due to the coronavirus outbreak.

In its monthly business climate survey, the Bank of France cut its first quarter growth forecast to only 0.1% from 0.3% previously.

Though ever so slight, any first quarter growth in the euro zone's second-biggest economy would mean it avoided recession after contracting in the fourth quarter.

Until the coronavirus outbreak reached France in recent weeks, the French economy had shown signs of bouncing back after shrinking 0.1% at the end of 2019, as companies drew down inventories rather than producing more goods following nationwide transport strikes over pension reform that hit their supply chains.

Bank of France Governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the survey of 8,500 firms at the end of February and early March showed a stark contrast between firms production at the start of the year and their outlooks going forward.

"This slowdown is potentially severe but temporary. The duration depends on the necessary health measures in China and Europe," Villeroy said in a statement.

Nearly 20% of the executives polled by the central bank said they expected the outbreak to impact their business, with the number as high as 40% in the clothing industry and as low as 15% in construction.

Despite the deteriorated outlook, the central bank's business sentiment indicator for the manufacturing industry was steady in February from January at 96 but fell for the service sector to 96 - the lowest since August 2016 - from 98.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Alex Richardson)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:52aBank of France Lowers French 1Q GDP Due to Coronavirus
DJ
04:28aItaly urges package of anti-coronavirus measures to be agreed at EU level
RE
04:25aFrench central bank sees slight first quarter growth, warns of potential slump
RE
04:21aItaly's government studying state guarantee to support bank debt moratoriums to households
RE
04:16aThailand tourist arrivals in February fall 44.3% due to coronavirus
RE
04:10aAutomakers' sales sink in China due to coronavirus epidemic
RE
04:09aS.Africa's rand crumbles to 4-year low as panic selling in Asia deepens rout
RE
04:08aBANK OF JAPAN : Review of the Benchmark Ratio Used to Calculate the Macro Add-on Balance in Current Account Balances at the Bank of Japan 
PU
04:06aOil suffers rout after Saudi Arabia fires first shot of price war
RE
04:00aWorld stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1World stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash
2Oil suffers rout after Saudi Arabia fires first shot of price war
3DOW JONES 30 : U.S. stock futures sink by 5% down limit after crude rout
4World stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash
5World stocks sink on coronavirus shock, oil price crash

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group