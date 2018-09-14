Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French central bank trims growth outlook

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/14/2018 | 08:53am CEST
A general view shows the Eiffel Tower and the financial and business district in La Defense, west of Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - France's economy is set to grow 1.6 percent annually through to 2020 as unemployment steadily falls, the central bank forecast on Friday, trimming slightly its previous growth outlook.

The Bank of France had previously forecast growth of 1.8 percent in 2018 and 1.7 percent in 2019, but said the first half of this year was weaker than anticipated and foreign demand was now expected to be softer than previously expected next year.

With its updated outlook, the central bank is more pessimistic than the government, which is basing its 2018 budget on the assumption the economy will grow 1.7 percent this year and next year.

The outlook also indicated France is likely to lag the broader euro zone after the European Central Bank forecast on Thursday that the bloc would grow 2.0 percent this year, 1.8 percent in 2019 and 1.7 percent in 2020.

"France is still lagging on growth because France is still lagging on reforms," Bank of France governor Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Europe 1 radio.

Villeroy added that while France had recently carried out important reforms, especially on training, there remained a lot to do to rein in spending.

In the central bank's outlook, unemployment was seen gradually falling from 9.1 percent in the second quarter to 8.3 percent by the end of 2020, the lowest level since the end of 2008, as the global financial crisis was breaking out.

As unemployment fell and households' purchasing power picked up, consumer spending was expected to accelerate over the coming years, helping to offset slower business investment.

Meanwhile, inflation was expected to peak this year at 2.1 percent following higher energy prices, before easing back to 1.7 percent in 2019 and 1.8 percent in 2020.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

By Leigh Thomas

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:23aNasdaq to buy Swedish trading solution provider Cinnober
RE
09:17aAhead of winter, Chinese steel mills rush to meet stricter smog rules
RE
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:11aJapan's August exports seen rising modestly, core CPI ticking up - Reuters poll
RE
09:00aOil prices claw back on supply concerns, but demand worries drag
RE
08:57aOil prices claw back on supply concerns, but demand worries drag
RE
08:56aUK house prices would crash by a third after chaotic no-deal Brexit, Carney says
RE
08:53aFrench central bank trims growth outlook
RE
08:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Adobe's in line revenue forecast pressures shares
2LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. : LAS VEGAS SANDS : Recognized by Dow Jones for Corporate Sustainability Leadership
3AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS : L Brands to close all Henri Bendel stores, website
4ALPHABET : Google's China plan spurs inquiry from U.S. lawmakers, staff departures
5TELECOM ITALIA : TELECOM ITALIA : Wins Two 5G Blocks in Italy for EUR680 Million

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.