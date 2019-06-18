French drugmaker Sanofi, Google to use data tech for innovations

Sanofi and Google will use data sets to improve their understanding of key diseases and extract patients' insights and feedback, the companies said in a joint statement.

"Combining Sanofi's biologic innovations and scientific data with Google's industry-leading capabilities, from cloud computing to state-of-the-art artificial intelligence, we aspire to give people more control over their health and accelerate the discovery of new therapies," said Ameet Nathwani, chief medical officer and executive vice-president, Sanofi.

This would enable Sanofi to research and develop a more personalized approach to treatment and identify accompanying technologies to improve results, the statement said.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)