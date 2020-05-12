Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French economic downturn eased in April - central bank

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 01:54am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Paris

France's economic downturn eased up last month, although activity remained mired at levels far below normal following a coronavirus lockdown imposed in mid-March, the central bank said on Tuesday.

The euro zone's second-biggest economy was operating 27% below normal levels in April after 32% in the second half of March, the Bank of France said.

France began unwinding its strict lockdown on Monday, allowing non-essential shops, factories and other businesses to reopen for the first time in eight weeks.

The central bank said manufacturing activity remained down 37% last month, but was nonetheless better than the 48% seen in March, while private sector service firms' activity was reduced by 27% in April after 37% in March.

The Bank of France based its estimate on its monthly business climate survey of 8,500 firms, but did not venture to make a quarterly GDP forecast as usual given the unprecedented nature of the current downturn.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:20aVice Chairman Urges Preventive Measures as Banks Ready to Accept Loan & Relief Payment Applications
PU
01:59aChina announces new list of U.S. imports eligible for tariff waivers
RE
01:59aDollar firm as 'second wave' virus fears drive safe-haven bid
RE
01:55aSOUTH AFRICA GOVERNMENT : Employment and Labour praised for prompt payment of Coronavirus Covid-19 TERS Benefits
PU
01:54aFrench economic downturn eased in April - central bank
RE
01:50aRESERVE BANK OF MALAWI : Financial Institutions Supervision Annual Report 2019
PU
01:27aOil prices boosted by Saudi Arabia pledge to deepen output cut
RE
01:25aAUSTRALIAN COMPETITION AND CONSUMER COMMISSION : What the dairy code means for farmers fact sheet
PU
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Stocks falter as anxiety grows over second coronavirus wave
2ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : first-quarter net profit drops 29% as coronavirus outbreak dampens business
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : second-quarter loss widens as coronavirus impact starts to show
4BLACKROCK, INC. : BLACKROCK : NY Fed Says It Will Start Buying ETFs -- Update
5Hyatt to lay off 1,300 employees as pandemic cripples travel
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group