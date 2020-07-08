Log in
French economy seen rebounding 19% in third-quarter, 3% in fourth-quarter - INSEE

07/08/2020 | 01:48am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Workers at Rafaut manufacturer near Paris

The French economy is set to rebound sharply in the second half of the year after an unprecedented slump in the first half due to a lockdown to contain the coronavirus, the INSEE stats agency said on Wednesday.

The euro zone's second-biggest economy likely contracted 17% in the second quarter from the previous three months, unchanged from a June forecast and already on the heels of a 5.3% slump in the first quarter, INSEE said.

The economy was set to rebound 19% in the third quarter and a further 3% in the fourth quarter, leaving the economy down about 9% over the full year, INSEE estimated.

The government put France under one of the strictest lockdowns in Europe in mid-March and began lifting restrictions on May 11.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Tom Hogue)

