Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French finance minister says budget deficit will be below 3 percent of GDP in 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/08/2018 | 06:24pm CEST
French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire leaves following the weekly cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris

VIENNA (Reuters) - French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday the government will keep its pledge to hold the budget deficit under 3 percent of gross domestic product next year.

"We will meet our target to be under 3 percent (of GDP) in 2019. The recovery of public accounts is non-negotiable," Le Maire said on the sidelines of a meeting of European finance ministers in Vienna.

Separately, le Maire said he was confident that Italian leaders were aware of the importance of decisions to be taken as part of the next budget.

He said he had had a lot of discussions with his Italian counterpart, Giovanni Tria.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Inti Landauro; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:24pFrench finance minister says budget deficit will be below 3 percent of GDP in 2019
RE
05:15pFrozen Dinners Make a Comeback
DJ
04:06pSEBI working group proposes relaxing foreign fund rules for non-resident Indians
RE
04:04pItaly's Tria sees more growth, slight improvement in structural balance
RE
03:07pEUROPEAN COMMISSION : Press remarks by Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis at the second informal ECOFIN press conference in Vienna
PU
02:44pGermany cautious on EU tech tax as France adds 'sunset clause'
RE
02:43pTrump Says He's Preparing Tariffs on Further $267 Billion in Chinese Imports
DJ
02:17p&LDQUO;ROMAINE&RDQUO; CALM : Fall Fruits & Veggies are Just Around The Corner!
PU
02:03pTrump ups ante on China, threatens duties on nearly all its imports
RE
01:46pTrump ups ante on China, threatens duties on nearly all its imports
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTEL CORPORATION : Apple says U.S. tariffs on China would hit 'wide range' of products
2Tesla shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
3TESLA : TESLA : shares reel as executives quit and CEO smokes pot on webcast
4Alibaba's Jack Ma to unveil succession plan next week, remain chairman
5Alibaba co-founder Jack Ma to retire - New York Times

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.