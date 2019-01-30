Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French fourth-quarter growth better-than-expected at 0.3 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/30/2019 | 01:40am EST
People walk on the esplanade of La Defense in the financial and business district of La Defense, west of Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - The French economy grew more than expected in the final quarter of last year as firm exports helped offset a slowdown in consumer spending in the face of anti-government protests, according to data from the INSEE official statistics agency.

The euro zone's second-biggest economy grew 0.3 percent in the final quarter of 2018, the same rate registered in the previous three months, INSEE said.

The preliminary reading, which topped expectations for growth of only 0.1 percent in a Reuters poll of 32 economists, meant that the French economy grew 1.5 percent for all of 2018, short of the government's forecast for 1.7 percent.

In the fourth quarter, household spending, traditionally the motor of French growth, slowed to a standstill after 0.4 percent growth in the previous three months as Paris saw the worst street violence since the 1968 student protests.

Meanwhile, business investment also slowed sharply, to growth of only 0.3 percent in the quarter from 1.7 percent in the previous quarter as business confidence collapsed amid unrest that left many stores boarding up shopfronts in Paris.

Yet an end of the year spurt in export shipments helped lift growth with export growth of 2.4 percent outpacing import growth of 1.6 percent.

As a result, foreign trade added 0.2 percentage points to overall growth, while business inventory drawdowns trimmed output back 0.1 percentage points.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:49aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:45aSouth Africa Dec credit demand growth slows to 5.1 pct m/m
RE
02:40aParliament vote will prompt UK Plc to accelerate no-deal plans - CBI
RE
02:40aUK shop prices rise at fastest pace in nearly six years - BRC
RE
02:38aVideo advertiser Taptica in advanced talks to buy RhythmOne
RE
02:38aMalaysia says still negotiating with China on $20-billion rail project
RE
02:38aTrade wars - We're next, European investors fear
RE
02:36aDeutsche Bank - take profits from pound rally after Brexit parliament vote
RE
02:29aIntel offered up to $6 billion for Israel's Mellanox - reports
RE
02:23aMalaysia fines Deloitte for breaches linked to 1MDB
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE : VALE : to cut output, shut down dams after Brazil disaster
2ADVANCED MICRO DEVICES : AMD shares jump on record growth in data centre revenue
3MEG ENERGY CORP : MEG ENERGY : Announces Year-End 2018 Release Date and Provides Conference Call Details
4APPLE : APPLE : lowers some iPhone prices outside U.S. to offset strong dollar
5JAPAN AIRLINES CO LTD : Japan's ANA orders passenger jets worth $4.3 billion in Asia push
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.