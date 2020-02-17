Log in
French government to ensure Alstom-Bombardier deal creates value: minister

02/17/2020 | 01:39pm EST

The French government will make sure the acquisition of Bombardier's train business by Alstom creates value for the European rail industry and the staff of both companies, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday.

Le Maire also said in a statement that the planned deal will be submitted to antitrust regulators for approval.

Canada's Bombardier agreed on Monday to sell its rail division to France's Alstom for an enterprise value of $8.2 billion.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Dominique Vidalon; Writing by Matthieu Protard; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALSTOM 3.50% 50.3 Real-time Quote.15.08%
BOMBARDIER INC. -1.20% 1.65 Delayed Quote.-14.51%
