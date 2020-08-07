Log in
French govt to step up support for farmers amid drought

08/07/2020 | 06:16am EDT

France's farming ministry said on Friday it was expanding its support for farmers given the country's worsening drought.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Benoit Van Overstraeten; editing by John Stonestreet)

