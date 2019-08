The INSEE statistics office said industrial output in the euro zone's second biggest economy fell 2.3%, compared with a 2.0% rise in May.

Twenty-two analysts polled by Reuters had forecast a 1.4% decline in June.

On Wednesday, data showed industrial output in Germany fell more than expected in June. [nL8N2531HN]

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by John Stonestreet)