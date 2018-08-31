French inflation steady in August at 2.6 percent

French consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in August from July, giving a 12-month rate of 2.6 percent, slightly above the average estimate of 2.5 percent in Reuters' poll of economists.

A breakdown of the data showed that a slight slowdown in energy prices, up 13.0 percent over one year after 14.3 percent in July, was not enough to compensate for marginally higher food prices, which were up 2.3 percent after 1.9 percent in July.

Separately, INSEE said that producer prices rose 0.6 percent in July, giving a 12-month rate of 4.0 percent.

