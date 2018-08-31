Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French inflation steady in August at 2.6 percent

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 08:48am CEST
A customer pushes a shopping trolley on an escalator at the Bercy shopping centre in Charenton Le Pont, near Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French inflation held steady in August at its highest level since March 2012, a preliminary EU-harmonised data from the INSEE statistics agency showed on Friday.

French consumer prices rose 0.6 percent in August from July, giving a 12-month rate of 2.6 percent, slightly above the average estimate of 2.5 percent in Reuters' poll of economists.

A breakdown of the data showed that a slight slowdown in energy prices, up 13.0 percent over one year after 14.3 percent in July, was not enough to compensate for marginally higher food prices, which were up 2.3 percent after 1.9 percent in July.

Separately, INSEE said that producer prices rose 0.6 percent in July, giving a 12-month rate of 4.0 percent.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Michel Rose)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
09:32aUFU ULSTER FARMERS' UNION : Does your biosecurity need beefed up?
PU
09:17aREFRESCO : to present at the J.P. Morgan 2018 European High Yield & Leveraged Finance Conference
PU
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
09:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
09:12aRAKUTEN : Announcement of Acquisition of everybody’s bitcoin Inc.
PU
09:12aMINISTRY OF COMMERCE AND INDUSTRY OF REPUBLIC : India Pavilion at Food and Drink Technology Africa Trade Show in South Africa
PU
09:10aOil dips as trade wars weigh, but looming Iran sanctions prevent bigger fall
RE
09:09aOil dips as trade wars weigh, but looming Iran sanctions prevent bigger fall
RE
09:07aDebt Management Office to sell 2071 gilt via syndication in October
RE
09:07aSTATISTIK AUSTRIA : High degree of food self-sufficiency regarding animal products also in 2017
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
4COMPAGNIE FINANCIERE TRADITION SA : COMPAGNIE FINANCIÈRE TRADITION: 2018 half-year results
5U.S., Canada make late-night push for NAFTA; no deal yet

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.