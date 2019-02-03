French minister says EU competition rules 'absurd'

"I'm not criticising the (European) Commission for applying the rules ... But these rules are absurd and were set up in the 20th century and we're in 2019," Nathalie Loiseau told LCI television.

The European Commission is set this week to block the tie-up, a deal which Loiseau has said is necessary to let them compete against a much bigger Chinese rival.

Loiseau said Paris was still trying to convince the commission why the merger was needed to be more competitive against large international rail groups.

(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by Andrew Heavens)