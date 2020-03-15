Log in
French power grid implements continuity plan for crisis

03/15/2020 | 01:27pm EDT

French power grid operator RTE said on Sunday it would implement from Monday a continuity plan to allow its network to continue running while the government steps up measures to curb a coronavirus outbreak.

RTE is to adopt working from home for many of its personnel, with staff only to work on site for vital functions, it said in a statement, adding that the plan would be adapted depending on developments in the outbreak and grid safety maintained.

A general shift to working from home and an easing in industrial production had reduced power demand, RTE said.

The French government on Saturday ordered the shutdown of most shops, restaurants and entertainment facilities and urged people, especially those over 70, to stay at home after the number of coronavirus cases doubled in 72 hours.

(Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Alexander Smith)

