French power group EDF raises cost estimate for Hinkley Point C

09/25/2019 | 03:15am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Electricite de France SA (EDF) is pictured on the facade of a building in Paris

PARIS (Reuters) - French state-controlled power group EDF said on Wednesday it has raised its cost estimate for the Hinkley Point C nuclear plant in Britain.

EDF said the cost to complete Hinkley Point C was now estimated at 21.5-22.5 billion pounds, an increase of 1.9-2.9 billion pounds from prior estimates.

The plant, being built by the British arm of EDF along with China General Nuclear Power Corp, has been beset by delays and rising costs. EDF had already raised the cost estimate for Hinkley to 19.6 billion pounds in 2017.

The plant, with an planned capacity of 3,200 megawatts, is expected to be completed by the end of 2025 and will provide around 7% of Britain's power needs, or enough for around 6 million homes.

EDF said it still aimed to start generating power from Unit 1 of Hinkley Point C at the end of 2025, but said the latest increase to the costs associated with Hinkley reflected challenging conditions on the ground and new design costs.

EDF added that the Hinkley Point C project had successfully completed one key element, namely the nuclear island's "common raft" for its first unit in June 2019, in line with a schedule announced in September 2016.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Kim Coghill)

