Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French public lender raises 4.2 billion euros for fund to boost French firms

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/25/2020 | 04:50pm EDT

Bpifrance has raised nearly 4.2 billion euros ($4.6 billion) for a new fund to shore up the capital base of big listed French companies, the French public investment bank said on Monday.

A first round of capital raising has yielded 3.2 billion euros from over 20 investors and another 1 billion euros in debt was raised for a fund known as LAC 1, Bpifrance said

French institutional investors include Covea, Axa, CNP Assurances, BNP Paribas, Generali, Groupama, Groupe VYV, Societe Generale Assurances, the Caisse des Dépôts, Natixis, Aviva France, Scor, and CCR, as well as telecoms operator Orange and the Unibel and Financière Dassault family offices.

Bpifrance and Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund Mubadala Investment Co had already indicated in February that they would invest one billion euros each in the fund.

Bpifrance has said it aims to eventually raise up to 10 billion euros for the fund, which aims to provide stable long-term investment in French companies adapting their business models or shareholder bases but also facing activist investor campaigns.

Bpifrance sought to drum up investment in the fund saying it would generate attractive yields by deploying capital in about 15 companies with a time horizon of 10 years.

(Reporting by Gwenelle Barzic, Leigh Thomas; editing by Jonathan Oatis)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A. -0.37% 12.13 Delayed Quote.-33.81%
AVIVA PLC -0.38% 236.1 Delayed Quote.-43.61%
AXA -0.90% 15.192 Real-time Quote.-38.95%
BNP PARIBAS 1.87% 28.905 Real-time Quote.-46.29%
CNP ASSURANCES 1.61% 9.125 Real-time Quote.-49.35%
NATIXIS 1.63% 1.933 Real-time Quote.-51.95%
ORANGE SA 1.12% 10.395 Real-time Quote.-21.65%
SCOR SE 3.41% 24.28 Real-time Quote.-37.25%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 0.84% 12.544 Real-time Quote.-59.89%
UNIBEL 0.00% 585 Real-time Quote.0.86%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:08pBriefing by Dmitry Chernyshenko, Head of Rosturizm Zarina Doguzova, and Head of Rospotrebnadzor Anna Popova
PU
05:08pPRIME MINISTER OF RUSSIAN FEDERATION : Meeting with deputy ministers on current issues
PU
04:50pFrench public lender raises 4.2 billion euros for fund to boost French firms
RE
04:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
03:53pLION ONE METALS : News Release
PU
03:35pBank of Canada Chief Says Significant Stimulus Needed to Rebuild Economy
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16pNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:08pUK to reopen thousands of shops in easing of coronavirus lockdown - Johnson
RE
02:53pCOPA COGECA : PRESS RELEASE - COVID-19 crisis deals another blow to the already weakened European olive oil and table olive sector
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK AG : Germany stamps authority on Lufthansa with $9.8 billion lifeline
2RENAULT : RENAULT SA : Buy rating from JP Morgan
3LVMH MOËT HENNESSY - LOUIS VUITTON S : Lagardere Shares Soar on Founding Family's Deal With LVMH Boss
4BAYER AG : BAYER : says it makes progress in settlement talks over weedkiller
5SIXT SE : SIXT-STAEMME : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group