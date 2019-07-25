Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French second quarter jobless total falls to more than five-year low

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/25/2019 | 06:09am EDT
Job seekers wait to speak with staff at a National Agency for Employment (Pole Emploi) office in Aubervilliers

PARIS (Reuters) - France's jobless total fell in the second quarter to its lowest level in more than five years, data from the Labour Ministry showed on Thursday.

The number of people registered as out of work in mainland France fell in the quarter by 14,600 from the previous three months to 3,377,300, the ministry said.

The decline, 0.4% over one quarter and 1.9% over one year, brought the total to its lowest level since the first quarter of 2014.

The data offered fresh evidence that France is making progress in tackling its long-running problem with high unemployment, as growth holds up better than in other European countries and President Emmanuel Macron's labour market reforms start to bear fruit.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
06:52aOil rises on U.S. inventory decline but slowing economy caps gains
RE
06:51aMARKET SNAPSHOT: Stock Futures Trade Mixed On One Of The Biggest Earnings Days, As ECB Decision Looms
DJ
06:42aUK retail sales fall again in July, longest decline since 2011
RE
06:36aIndonesian capital city to invest $5 billion in MRT extension
RE
06:35aUK OIL AND GAS INDUSTRY ASSOCIATION : Sparrows Group sets safety standard in US
PU
06:35aKELLEY BLUE BOOK : Turns Old Vehicles Into Life-Saving Support For St. Jude Children's Hospital
PU
06:33aGlobal Stocks Rise Ahead of ECB Policy Decision
DJ
06:30aCENTRAL BANK OF SRI LANKA : Arivootru Educational Programme -Financial market its recent Trends in Sri Lanka
PU
06:29aHong Kong appoints central bank veteran as monetary authority chief
RE
06:16aCenovus posts profit compared to year-ago loss on higher Canadian crude prices
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA INC. : TESLA : needs more time to turn profit; founding engineer steps down
2SILTRONIC : SILTRONIC AG: As expected Siltronic started into a muted H1 2019
3VOLKSWAGEN AG : Volkswagen second-quarter operating profit up 30% as SUV push pays off
4Nokia beats forecasts as 5G sales start to kick in
5COVESTRO AG : BASF says basic chemicals accounted for most of the slump in second quarter

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group