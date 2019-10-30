French third-quarter growth beats expectations, domestic demand supports

The resilience in French gross domestic product will be good news for President Emmanuel Macron, at a time of concerns about a global slowdown brought about by international trade disputes which have hit the nation's main trading partner Germany hard.

A poll of analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast 0.2 percent growth for the euro zone's second-largest economy in the three months to end-September.

Philippe Waechter, an economist at Ostrum Asset Management, said growth was supported by the government's injection of public funds to boost households' spending power.

"This is important in a risky international context," he said.

Domestic demand was the main driver of growth, adding 0.5 points in the third quarter, while trade subtracted 0.4 points and inventories made a small 0.1 point contribution.

French households' spending picked up, growing at a 0.3 percent pace in the third quarter after expanding 0.2 percent in the previous three months, while business investment slowed to an increase of 0.9 percent this quarter from a 1.2 percent gain.

The negative contribution from trade reflected a faster increase in imports than exports.

