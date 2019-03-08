Log in
French trade deficit widens in January as exports soften

03/08/2019 | 03:23am EST

PARIS (Reuters) - France's trade deficit widened in January as exports fell and imports rose slightly, seasonally adjusted data from the customs office showed on Friday.

The trade balance showed a deficit of 4.2 billion euros ($4.71 billion) in January compared with a shortfall of 3.6 billion euros in December.

The customs office had previously reported a December deficit of 4.65 billion euros, but revised it to take into account changes in the way in accounts for seasonal variations and calendar effects.

In January, exports fell 1.0 percent on lower shipments of refined petroleum products and cars and car parts, the customs office said.

Meanwhile, imports rose 0.4 percent as stocks of oil and gas were rebuilt after being ran down over the previous three months, the customs office added.

Separately, the central bank said that the current account showed a surplus of 900 million euros in January after a 100 million euro deficit in December.

"This improvement was mainly explained by developments in the balance of goods, where positive variations of the goods not included in customs data reduced the total deficit in goods by 1.4 billion euros despite the increase of the energy bill," the central bank said.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by John Irish)

