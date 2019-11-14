Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

French unemployment rate edges higher to 8.6% in third quarter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 03:15am EST

French unemployment nudged unexpectedly higher in the third quarter, official data showed on Thursday, although recent strong job creation has offered hope that a long-term downward trend remains intact.

The INSEE official statistics agency said the unemployment rate rose to 8.6% of the workforce in the third quarter from 8.5% in the previous three months, the lowest since late 2008.

A Reuters poll of 10 economists had forecast on average that the rate would keep declining, as it had in previous quarters, to 8.4%. None had forecast an increase.

The rise in the unemployment rate comes even though the euro zone's second biggest economy has managed to keep steadily adding new jobs despite a deteriorating international economic outlook.

Meanwhile, jobless claims have also been falling steadily, hitting the lowest level in five and a half years in the third quarter.

The increase in the jobless rate took INSEE by surprise as it had forecast unemployment would keep falling steadily through the year, especially given the economy has created a bumper 200,000 new jobs so far in 2019.

Since the number of unemployed people only rose by 10,000 in the third quarter, one INSEE official said it was not impossible that the increase was statistical noise.

Labour Minister Muriel Penicaud said the increase was not a reversal of the downward trend and that it was important to keep a long-term perspective.

"We never said that the battle to boost jobs would be easy. Thirty years of mass unemployment doesn't go away in a day," Penicaud said on Europe 1 radio.

Yet even though the increase in unemployment remains small, it still marks a setback for President Emmanuel Macron as the improving labour market had been the strongest sign yet that his economic reforms are having an impact.

So far this year France's economy has been outperforming the broader euro zone, repeatedly chalking up firm growth while more export-dependent Germany teeters on the brink of recession.

Labour market gains have been key to France's economic success this year, with domestic demand boosted by tax cuts offsetting weakness from major trade partners such as Germany.

(Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Mathieu Protard; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Gareth Jones)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:27aKenyan shilling firms to near 4-1/2 month high, helped by remittances
RE
03:27aYen, franc gains on trade doubts, unrest; Aussie tanks
RE
03:25aSAVANNAH RESOURCES : Mina do Barroso Project Update
PU
03:21a'Suffering' German economy dodges recession in third quarter
RE
03:19aChina to extend anti-dumping probe into Australian barley by six months - commerce ministry
RE
03:18aBreakdown of trust in financial system deepens crisis in Lebanon
RE
03:18aMercedes-Benz Cars to slash 1 billion in costs by 2022
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
03:15aFrench unemployment rate edges higher to 8.6% in third quarter
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1SOUTHEAST ASIA STOCKS: Most fall on weak China data, Sino-U.S. trade deal worries
2CANCOM SE : CANCOM: Strong profitability improvement raises EBITDA margin (adjusted) to record level of 9.1 pe..
3HP INC. : HP Inc. Board Declares Dividend
4WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : wins YeePay, leading Chinese travel payment company, as a new partner for airline boo..
5FERRATUM OYJ : FERRATUM GROUP: Solid EBIT performance in 9M 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group