Frenkel Benefits, an EPIC Company Adds Nicholas Tunno in New York

NEW YORK, N.Y., Sep 27, 2018 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Frenkel Benefits - an EPIC Company announced today that employee benefits, risk management and insurance professional Nicholas Tunno has joined the firm in New York as a Principal.



Tunno will report to Phil Remig, Northeast Region Senior Vice President, Operations and Sales, and he will be based in Frenkel's New York, N.Y. office at 350 Hudson Street.



Tunno joins from the New York office of Marsh & McLennan Agency, where he was a Risk Management Consultant, focusing on the Financial Service, Technology and Transportation sectors, offering employee benefits solutions and risk management strategies to protect and strengthen the clients he served.



Tunno will be responsible for new business development; the management of employee benefits programs; and providing risk management strategies and solutions to mid-market and large clients across a range of industries, including financial institutions.



Said Phil Remig, "Nick's addition further expands and enhances our operations in the greater New York City area and across the Northeast. He has a well-deserved reputation for his professional expertise; for building strong, positive relationships; and for delivering outstanding service to his clients. We're confident that Nick will be an exceptional performer as we continue to deepen and strengthen our team both regionally and across the country."



Tunno attended Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, where he earned a Bachelor of Science Degree in Economics and was a member of both the Delta Phi Chapter of Delta Tau Delta Fraternity as well as a member of the Florida State Entrepreneur Incubator program for a business he founded.



Nicholas Tunno can be reached at ntunno@frenkel.com 212.488.0200 (office).



About EPIC:



EPIC is a unique and innovative retail property & casualty and employee benefits insurance brokerage and consulting firm. EPIC has created a values-based, client-focused culture that attracts and retains top talent, fosters employee satisfaction and loyalty and sustains a high level of customer service excellence.



EPIC team members have consistently recognized their company as a "Best Place to Work" in multiple regions and as a "Best Place to Work in the Insurance Industry" nationally.



EPIC now has more than 1,400 team members operating from 50 offices across the U.S., providing Property & Casualty, Employee Benefits, Specialty Programs and Private Client solutions to more than 20,000 clients



With run rate revenues greater than $400 million, EPIC ranks among the top 20 retail insurance brokers in the United States. Backed by Oak Hill Capital Partners, the company continues to expand organically and through strategic acquisitions across the country.



For additional information, please visit https://www.epicbrokers.com/.

