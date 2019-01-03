Log in
Frequency Therapeutics : to Present at the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

01/03/2019 | 01:04pm CET

Frequency Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today announced that the Company will present at the upcoming 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday, January 7, 2019.

David Lucchino, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Frequency, will provide an overview of the company, its innovative platform, and its clinical stage asset for Hearing Regeneration.

Presentation details are as follows:

Date: Monday, January 7, 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m. PT
Location: Westin St. Francis, Elizabethan C/D

ABOUT FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS
Frequency Therapeutics develops small molecule drugs to stimulate cells in the body to reverse biological deficits and restore healthy tissue. Through the transitory activation of these cells, Frequency enables disease modification without the complexity of genetic engineering. Our ground-breaking therapy uses a proprietary combination of small-molecule drugs that induce progenitor cells to multiply and create new cells. While Frequency’s lead program targets hearing restoration, our PCA Regeneration platform has the potential to touch upon a wide breadth of disease indications. www.frequencytx.com.


© Business Wire 2019
