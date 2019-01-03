Frequency Therapeutics : to Present at the 37th Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference

Frequency
Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, today
announced that the Company will present at the upcoming 37th
Annual JP Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco on Monday,
January 7, 2019.
David Lucchino, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Frequency,
will provide an overview of the company, its innovative platform, and
its clinical stage asset for Hearing Regeneration.
Presentation details are as follows:
Date: Monday, January 7, 2019
Time: 12:00 p.m. PT
Location:
Westin St. Francis, Elizabethan C/D
ABOUT FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS
Frequency Therapeutics develops
small molecule drugs to stimulate cells in the body to reverse
biological deficits and restore healthy tissue. Through the transitory
activation of these cells, Frequency enables disease modification
without the complexity of genetic engineering. Our ground-breaking
therapy uses a proprietary combination of small-molecule drugs that
induce progenitor cells to multiply and create new cells. While
Frequency’s lead program targets hearing restoration, our PCA
Regeneration platform has the potential to touch upon a wide breadth of
disease indications. www.frequencytx.com.
