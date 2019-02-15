Fresenius Kabi : Receives 510(k) Clearance for the Fenwal Amicus® Red Blood Cell Exchange Protocol

Fresenius Kabi today announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the
U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Fenwal Amicus® Red
Blood Cell Exchange (RBCx) system.
Fresenius Kabi is a global health care company that specializes in
medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical
nutrition.
The Fenwal Amicus RBCx system allows for the automated removal of the
patient’s red blood cells and replaces them with a prescribed
replacement fluid. It includes three new procedures: exchange,
depletion/exchange and depletion. These options give health care
professionals the flexibility to select the procedure most appropriate
for the patient’s needs.
“The Fenwal Amicus Red Blood Cell Exchange system provides U.S.
clinicians a new option for red cell exchange for the transfusion
management of sickle cell disease in adults and children,” said Dean
Gregory, president, medical devices, Fresenius Kabi North America.
The Fenwal Amicus RBCx system has been cleared in Europe since 2016. The
Fenwal Amicus separator is also cleared in Europe and the United States
for therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), mononuclear cell (MNC) collection
and platelet collection.
About Sickle Cell Disease
Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that affects red
blood cells. People with sickle cell disease have red blood cells that
contain mostly hemoglobin S, an abnormal type of hemoglobin. As a
result, these red blood cells become sickle-shaped and have difficulty
passing through small blood vessels preventing blood to reach all parts
of the body which in turn damages tissue that does not receive normal
blood flow. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that
100,000 Americans are affected by sickle cell disease including 1 of
every 365 African-American births.
About Fresenius Kabi
Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us)
is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and
technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The
company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and
chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake
Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg,
Germany.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190215005075/en/