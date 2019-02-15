Log in
Fresenius Kabi : Receives 510(k) Clearance for the Fenwal Amicus® Red Blood Cell Exchange Protocol

02/15/2019 | 10:01am EST

Fresenius Kabi today announced it has received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for the Fenwal Amicus® Red Blood Cell Exchange (RBCx) system.

Fresenius Kabi is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.

The Fenwal Amicus RBCx system allows for the automated removal of the patient’s red blood cells and replaces them with a prescribed replacement fluid. It includes three new procedures: exchange, depletion/exchange and depletion. These options give health care professionals the flexibility to select the procedure most appropriate for the patient’s needs.

“The Fenwal Amicus Red Blood Cell Exchange system provides U.S. clinicians a new option for red cell exchange for the transfusion management of sickle cell disease in adults and children,” said Dean Gregory, president, medical devices, Fresenius Kabi North America.

The Fenwal Amicus RBCx system has been cleared in Europe since 2016. The Fenwal Amicus separator is also cleared in Europe and the United States for therapeutic plasma exchange (TPE), mononuclear cell (MNC) collection and platelet collection.

About Sickle Cell Disease

Sickle cell disease is an inherited blood disorder that affects red blood cells. People with sickle cell disease have red blood cells that contain mostly hemoglobin S, an abnormal type of hemoglobin. As a result, these red blood cells become sickle-shaped and have difficulty passing through small blood vessels preventing blood to reach all parts of the body which in turn damages tissue that does not receive normal blood flow. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimate that 100,000 Americans are affected by sickle cell disease including 1 of every 365 African-American births.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany.


© Business Wire 2019
