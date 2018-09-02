Fresenius Kabi : and AABB Celebrate 13th Annual Blood Collectors Week

Fresenius Kabi and AABB are celebrating Blood Collectors Week September
2-8, 2018. This milestone honors the lifesaving work and contributions
of blood collectors. These professionals each day serve as the vital
link between blood donors and patients who count on blood transfusions
for a multitude of serious medical conditions including cancer, organ
transplants or following an accident or other trauma.
Blood Collectors Week was co-created by AABB and Fresenius Kabi and is
sponsored by AABB. AABB is the global association for individuals and
institutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, cellular therapies
and patient blood management. Fresenius Kabi is a global health care
company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion,
transfusion and clinical nutrition.
During this honorary week, more than 200 blood centers across the U.S.
will host celebrations and tributes. Participating blood centers and
donors are encouraged to submit success stories online (www.bloodcollectors.org)
to highlight those who have gone above and beyond in supporting the
nation’s blood supply or in creating a positive donor experience.
“AABB is pleased to partner, once again, with Fresenius Kabi on Blood
Collectors Week, an important time to honor the valiant work of the
people who help keep the blood supply safe and adequate,” said Debra
BenAvram, CEO of AABB. “Blood collection professionals’ daily work is
critical to the lives of millions of Americans impacted by crises and
medical events who depend on safe, ready access to blood. AABB is proud
to honor these dedicated professionals, this week and throughout the
year.”
Health care professionals associated with blood collection include
phlebotomists, apheresis operators, medical directors and donor
recruiters.
“This week, we herald the immense skill, dedication and care with which
blood collectors bring to making blood, an essential therapy, safe and
readily available to the many patients who rely on transfusions each
day,” said Dean Gregory, president, medical devices at Fresenius Kabi
USA. “We’re pleased to partner again with AABB to recognize the many
blood collection professionals in the U.S. who play an important role in
saving patients’ lives.”
Participants in Blood Collectors Week are encouraged to show their
support for the week on social media by sharing pictures and using the
hashtags #BloodCollectorsWeek and #SavingLives. Blood
Collectors Week is on twitter @bloodcollectors.
To learn more about blood donation and finding a local blood collection
site, visit www.aabb.org.
About AABB
AABB is an international, not-for-profit association representing
individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion
medicine and cellular therapies. The association is committed to
improving health through the development and delivery of standards,
accreditation and educational programs that focus on optimizing patient
and donor care and safety. AABB membership includes physicians, nurses,
scientists, researchers, administrators, medical technologists and other
health care providers. AABB members are located in more than 80
countries and AABB accredits institutions in more than 50 countries.
About Fresenius Kabi
Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us)
is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and
technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The
company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and
chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake
Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg,
Germany.
