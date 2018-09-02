Fresenius Kabi : and AABB Celebrate 13th Annual Blood Collectors Week

Honoring the lifesaving work of blood collection professionals

Fresenius Kabi and AABB are celebrating Blood Collectors Week September 2-8, 2018. This milestone honors the lifesaving work and contributions of blood collectors. These professionals each day serve as the vital link between blood donors and patients who count on blood transfusions for a multitude of serious medical conditions including cancer, organ transplants or following an accident or other trauma.

Blood Collectors Week was co-created by AABB and Fresenius Kabi and is sponsored by AABB. AABB is the global association for individuals and institutions in the fields of transfusion medicine, cellular therapies and patient blood management. Fresenius Kabi is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.

During this honorary week, more than 200 blood centers across the U.S. will host celebrations and tributes. Participating blood centers and donors are encouraged to submit success stories online (www.bloodcollectors.org) to highlight those who have gone above and beyond in supporting the nation’s blood supply or in creating a positive donor experience.

“AABB is pleased to partner, once again, with Fresenius Kabi on Blood Collectors Week, an important time to honor the valiant work of the people who help keep the blood supply safe and adequate,” said Debra BenAvram, CEO of AABB. “Blood collection professionals’ daily work is critical to the lives of millions of Americans impacted by crises and medical events who depend on safe, ready access to blood. AABB is proud to honor these dedicated professionals, this week and throughout the year.”

Health care professionals associated with blood collection include phlebotomists, apheresis operators, medical directors and donor recruiters.

“This week, we herald the immense skill, dedication and care with which blood collectors bring to making blood, an essential therapy, safe and readily available to the many patients who rely on transfusions each day,” said Dean Gregory, president, medical devices at Fresenius Kabi USA. “We’re pleased to partner again with AABB to recognize the many blood collection professionals in the U.S. who play an important role in saving patients’ lives.”

Participants in Blood Collectors Week are encouraged to show their support for the week on social media by sharing pictures and using the hashtags #BloodCollectorsWeek and #SavingLives. Blood Collectors Week is on twitter @bloodcollectors.

To learn more about blood donation and finding a local blood collection site, visit www.aabb.org.

About AABB

AABB is an international, not-for-profit association representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and cellular therapies. The association is committed to improving health through the development and delivery of standards, accreditation and educational programs that focus on optimizing patient and donor care and safety. AABB membership includes physicians, nurses, scientists, researchers, administrators, medical technologists and other health care providers. AABB members are located in more than 80 countries and AABB accredits institutions in more than 50 countries.

About Fresenius Kabi

Fresenius Kabi (www.fresenius-kabi.com/us) is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition. The company’s products and services are used to help care for critically and chronically ill patients. The company’s U.S. headquarters is in Lake Zurich, Illinois. The company’s global headquarters is in Bad Homburg, Germany.

