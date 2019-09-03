Fresenius Kabi : and AABB Celebrate 14th Annual Blood Collectors Week

Organizations honor the lifesaving work of blood collection professionals

Fresenius Kabi and AABB are celebrating the 14th annual Blood Collectors Week September 1-7, 2019. This annual event honors the work and contributions of blood collectors, the professionals who save lives each day with their work. Blood collectors serve as the vital link ensuring that patients in need of lifesaving transfusions for a variety of serious medical conditions receive the blood components they need.

An annual tradition of Blood Collectors Week is the creation of a commemorative pin for blood collection professionals. This year 26,000 pins were distributed nationwide. (Photo: Business Wire)

Blood Collectors Week was co-created and is sponsored by AABB, an international association for individuals and institutions in the fields of transfusion medicine and cellular therapies, and Fresenius Kabi, a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.

During this week, more than 270 blood centers across the U.S. are expected to host celebrations and tributes. Participating blood centers and donors are encouraged to submit success stories online (www.bloodcollectors.org) to highlight blood collectors who have gone above and beyond to create a positive donor experience and ensure a steady blood supply.

“Every day, blood collectors put their strength, passion and experience to work to ensure patients receive the blood components they need. We are proud to celebrate each of these individuals and thank them for the work they do,” said Dean Gregory, president, global commercial operations, transfusion medicine and cell therapies division at Fresenius Kabi. “We’re pleased to partner again with AABB to distinguish the many blood collection professionals in the U.S. who serve as a vital link in saving patients’ lives.”

Health care professionals associated with blood collection include phlebotomists, apheresis operators, medical directors and donor recruiters.

“This Blood Collectors Week, AABB is proud to partner once again with Fresenius Kabi to honor the remarkable work of phlebotomists, apheresis operators and all those involved in blood collection,” said Debra BenAvram, FASAE, CAE, CEO of AABB. “Their unwavering commitment to blood collection, particularly in times of crisis, is fundamental to ensuring the adequacy of the nation’s blood supply.”

Participants in Blood Collectors Week are encouraged to show their support for the week on social media by sharing pictures and using the hashtags #BloodCollectorsWeek and #SavingLives. Blood Collectors Week is on Twitter @bloodcollectors.

To learn more about blood donation and finding a local blood collection site, visit www.aabb.org.

AABB is an international, not-for-profit association representing individuals and institutions involved in the fields of transfusion medicine and cellular therapies.

Fresenius Kabi is a global health care company that specializes in medicines and technologies for infusion, transfusion and clinical nutrition.

