Fresenius Kabi : is one of the Best Workplaces in the field of Biotechnology, Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Industry in India

Fresenius Kabi India Pvt Ltd. has been recognized as one of the Great Places to Work® within the biotechnology, pharmaceuticals and healthcare industry in India. The ranking criteria includes a culture audit and an internal survey, both conducted by Great Place to Work - an institute that collects and analyzes data of leading organizations in various countries worldwide.

Trust in the management and the people they work with, the pride they feel being associated with the organization, and the camaraderie they experience within their teams were decisive factors for Fresenius Kabi India's high ranking within its industry, according to the survey. Additionally, developmental programs, objective processes and the opportunities available within the organization were particular highlights.

All employees of Fresenius Kabi work tirelessly to create a positive work culture that encourages transparent exchange of ideas, recognizing and rewarding contribution.