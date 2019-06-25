Fresenius Medical Care : Demonstrates Commitment to Renal Education With Opening of Asia Pacific Education Center

New dialysis learning hub opens in Makati, Philippines

Fresenius Medical Care, the world's largest provider of dialysis products and services, today celebrated the opening of its new dialysis learning hub: The Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific Education Center.

With the worldwide demand for dialysis projected to more than double by 2030, and with most of that growth coming from Asia1, there is an urgent need for health care professionals to access education that can advance their dialysis knowledge and skills. Through the new Philippines-based center, clinicians and technicians who provide renal care throughout the Asia Pacific region will be able to access Fresenius Medical Care’s high standard of dialysis training, creating a new benchmark for training in the region.

For over two decades, Fresenius Medical Care has been supporting people in the Asia Pacific region who are living with chronic kidney disease (CKD). This is achieved through the provision of dialysis products and services and high-quality education of the employees who deliver life-sustaining dialysis care. Having offered this education to their own staff and customers for over 20 years, the new center will enable this same high standard of education to be shared with the wider dialysis community.

Speaking at the center opening, Dr Michael Etter - Senior Vice President, Medical Affairs, Fresenius Medical Care Asia Pacific - recognized that access to the right training will allow dialysis staff to develop their skills so they can continue to provide high standards of patient-centerd care: “The Asia Pacific Education Center utilises certified trainers and offers professional training that comprises of classroom education and practical skills simulation. Through this, we aim to reinforce the standard for training that we have been advocating in the Asia Pacific region, and by transferring this knowledge to the health care professionals, patients hopefully will be the ultimate beneficiaries”.

The new center will offer over 20 different education programmes for both renal nurses and technical staff, catering for varying backgrounds and levels of knowledge. The programmes focus on both practical and simulation learning and encourage problem-solving that teaches students to think more critically and to practise vital clinical decision-making skills.

The center’s state-of-the-art environment will foster learning using advanced equipment in a fully functional clinical training area. Designed to simulate an innovative clinical environment, the center includes 18 dialysis machines that facilitate training across a range of different therapy areas used in different countries - from chronic hemodialysis, to home dialysis and nutrition management systems - through to a fully functional water treatment system.

Ms Stephanie Franco - Managing Director, Fresenius Medical Care, Philippines - highlighted the importance of this investment in medical education for both the wider region and the local health care community: “The Philippines’ central location in Asia Pacific makes it an ideal hub for offering excellence in dialysis education throughout the region”, she said. “It will provide the opportunity for local renal nurses and technicians to upskill in a country where one person develops renal failure every hour.2 This significant investment from Fresenius Medical Care demonstrates the company’s commitment to dialysis nurses, technicians and patients in both the Philippines and throughout the Asia Pacific region.”

