Fresh Cranberries Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities With BerryWorld Ltd. and Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc. | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the global fresh cranberries market and the market is poised to grow by USD 714.14 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period.

global fresh cranberries market 2020-2024.

The market is driven by the growing awareness of the benefits of consuming fresh cranberries. In addition, the advent of smart packaging is anticipated to further boost the growth of the fresh cranberries market.

Fresh cranberries are good for health as they contain antioxidant and nutrient content. They are good for cardiovascular health and enable regulation of blood sugar levels as they are rich in nutrients such as vitamin K and vitamin A. They are also rich in fiber, manganese, pantothenic acid, copper, and vitamin C. Cranberries are considered to be superfoods because they can be consumed to treat a wide range of deficiencies and diseases. Thus, the growing awareness of the benefits of consuming fresh cranberries is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Fresh Cranberries Market Companies:

BerryWorld Ltd.

BerryWorld Ltd. is headquartered in the US and owns and operates businesses under the segment, Products. This segment offers blackcurrants, pineberries, strawberries, blueberries, redcurrants, kiwi berries, and bubbleberries.

Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc.

Cape Blanco Cranberries Inc. is headquartered in the US and manufactures and offers products through the following business unit: Products and Cranberry Fruit Trio. The Cranberry Fruit Trio segment of the company offers premium Cape Blanco Cranberries.

Cape Cod Select

Cape Cod Select is headquartered in the US and has business operations under the segment, Cranberries. Through this segment, the company offers frozen and fresh cranberries.

Decas Cranberry Products Inc.

Decas Cranberry Products Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers products through its segment, Products. The company offers fruit juice-infused dried cranberries, fresh cranberries, and certified organic sweetened dried cranberries.

Dole Food Co. Inc.

Dole Food Co. Inc. is headquartered in the US and offers a wide range of products through the segment, Products. This segment includes organic fruits and vegetables, fresh vegetables, and salads.

Fresh Cranberries Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

Inorganic

Organic

Fresh Cranberries Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

