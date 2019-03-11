Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Fresh Flights at Low Prices to Jamaica & Dominican Republic from New Orleans

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 06:51am EDT

ATLANTA, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vacation Express is thrilled to begin new, exclusive, non-stop flights to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica from Louis Armstrong International Airport (MSY) every Saturday from May 25, 2019 to June 22, 2019 for six-night packages.

Fresh Flights at Low Prices to Jamaica & Dominican Republic from New Orleans
Vacation Express launches non-stop flights to Montego Bay & Punta Cana


Additionally, Vacation Express will commence weekly summer flights to Punta Cana departing Thursdays from May 23, 2019 to June 27, 2019 for four-night packages as well as Friday departures for six-night packages beginning May 24, 2019 and lasting through July 26, 2019.

These vacation package options are available at phenomenal price points, marking Vacation Express’ seventh season in New Orleans as one of major savings. Every little thing is truly going to be “alright” with six-night packages to Jamaica as low as $879, up to $800 in resort credits and Kids Stay, Play and Eat Free options! Exclusive low prices allow travelers to focus on the experience and not the expense whether they’re booking a family vacation or romantic, adults-only package.

Seasonal flights from New Orleans to Punta Cana are back boasting incredible prices as well. Beginning in May, guests looking for a relaxing retreat can book six-night packages for as low as $849.These unique offers give travelers the opportunity to pay less and play more while in paradise – all of Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop flights to both Punta Cana and to Jamaica will feature early morning departures and late afternoon returns to make the most of beach and bonding time.

Vacation Express’ non-stop flights to Jamaica and Punta Cana are operated by Swift Air, LLC on a Boeing 737-series aircraft. These flights offer travelers a complimentary non-alcoholic beverage and snack, one free carry-on bag and an optional seat upgrade. Affordable flight add-ons start at only $25 each way for Preferred exit-row seats or $45 each way with the Preferred Plus upgrade, which includes two complimentary alcoholic beverages, a snack box, roomy front-row seating and a free checked bag weighing up to 50lbs. Flights to Punta Cana will also offer First-Class seating for only $129 each way, which includes Preferred Plus perks as well as two-by-two seating with extra legroom and priority check-in and boarding.

Most travelers are taking advantage of vacation packages with air and all-inclusive resort stays, though travelers may opt to purchase airfare only for non-stop or roundtrip flights. Packages can be booked online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com, by calling 1-800-309-4717 or through a local travel agent.

About Vacation Express:
Based in Atlanta, Vacation Express, part of Sunwing Travel Group, is a tour operator specializing in quality, affordable vacation packages to over 30 destinations in the Caribbean, Mexico and Costa Rica. Now in business for over 25 years, Vacation Express is one of the country’s largest and most trusted tour operators. Travelers looking for the most affordable, all-inclusive vacations may book Vacation Express’ exclusive, non-stop packages through their travel agent, directly by phone seven days a week at 1-800-309-4717 or online at VACATIONEXPRESS.com. Exclusive charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris.  See Operator/Participant Agreement for details.

Additional Notes: TTRestrictions apply. Call for details. Advertised prices available for bookings made electronically through your travel agent or on vacationexpress.com; small service fee of $10 applies when booking through Vacation Express Call Center. For full terms and conditions, hotel and description of all services, please refer to the Vacation Express 2019 Brochure, www.vacationexpress.com or call 1.800.309.4717. Vacation Express now accepts debit cards that offer the same consumer protection as credit cards. See Operator/Participant Agreement for details. Public charter flights are operated by Sunwing Airlines, Allegiant Air, Swift Air, LLC., VivaAerobus, Miami Air International and Volaris. All flights subject to DOT approval. Packages are limited and subject to change without prior notice. Airfares are per person, reflect lowest available airfare at time of printing, are subject to change and based upon availability of class of service. Book by 3/13/19. Not responsible for errors or omissions. Registered Florida seller of travel no. St 38441. State of California Seller of Travel Certificate of Registration #2107538-40.

Facebook: www.facebook.com/vacationexpress
Twitter: www.twitter.com/vacationexpress
Instagram: www.instagram.com/vacationexpress

MEDIA CONTACT

Pamela Caltabiano | Public Relations Manager
pcaltabiano@vacationexpress.com | 800.309.4717 x3098

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23d0d1a8-7d18-45af-8f5c-249794f868f2

VE Logo by Sunwing Blue.png


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:58aFLUOR : Alan Boeckmann Elected to Fluor's Board of Directors
BU
06:58aHILL ROM : To Acquire Voalte, Inc.
PR
06:57aREXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
06:57aPLANTRONICS INC /CA/ : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:57aGHOSN LAWYER : May appeal court ruling to block ousted Nissan boss from board meeting
RE
06:57aZYNERBA : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:56aBOEING : German Transport Ministry - No Boeing 737 Max 8 in service in Germany
RE
06:56aTAYLOR MORRISON : Extends and Increases Stock Repurchase Program
PR
06:55aNON STANDARD FINANCE : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI) - NON-STANDARD FINANCE PLC
PU
06:55aALIBABA : Introducing Alibaba's FlyZoo Future Hotel
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1COMMERZBANK : COMMERZBANK : Berlin backs Deutsche Bank merger despite risk of shortfall - sources
2INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia nears deal to acquire Mellanox Technologies - source
3ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
4TESLA : TESLA : to raise vehicle prices, keep more stores open
5OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.