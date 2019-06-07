Log in
Fresh Tariffs Raise New Barriers for Steelmakers

06/07/2019 | 01:11pm EDT

By Bob Tita

Executives at U.S. steelmakers said fresh tariffs on goods from Mexico threaten to undermine benefits from a North American trade pact that they were counting on to boost their business.

Mark Millet, chief executive of Steel Dynamics Inc., said he was surprised the administration used tariffs as a bargaining chip to address immigration issues after recent progress toward that trade deal, known as the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement.

"The USMCA discussions were moving quite rapidly toward a conclusion," he told reporters during a recent conference this week in Washington. "I just hope that this doesn't stop that now."

With steelmakers planning to add as much as 14 million tons of steelmaking capacity in the U.S. over the next three years, industry analysts say duty-free exports to major trading partners like Mexico will be important to avoid a buildup of steel in the domestic market.

Canada and Mexico account for about 90% of exports for U.S.-made steel. Mexico's share of total exports last year was 40%, about 3.5 million tons. That was down 14% from a year earlier as a result of Mexico's retaliatory tariffs on the U.S. during the trade fight.

Steel Dynamics has a lot riding on a new trade deal. The Fort Wayne, Ind., company hopes to sell steel from a new mill it plans to build in the southwestern U.S. by 2021 to manufacturers in northern Mexico.

The mill would be capable of producing 3 million tons of flat-rolled sheet steel annually, making it one of the largest mills to open in the U.S. in decades. A retaliatory tariff from Mexico would increase the cost of Steel Dynamics' product in Mexico, putting the company at a disadvantage against competitors.

President Trump lifted a 25% duty on steel imports from Canada and Mexico just last month, hoping to expedite passage of the USMCA. Mexico and Canada eliminated retaliatory tariffs on U.S. steel in kind. Now, that truce could be jeopardized if the new tariffs on Mexico take effect.

The tariff on $350 billion in imports from Mexico would start at 5% on Monday and could rise as high as 25% if the U.S. continues to use the duty as leverage to push Mexico to stem the flow of immigrants to the border. Mexican officials have warned they would retaliate with tariffs on U.S. products if the U.S. imposes duties.

U.S. steel companies supported tariffs last year on imported steel from Canada and Mexico to keep the two counties from being funnels for cheap steel from elsewhere to reach the U.S. The same companies supported the removal of the duties after receiving commitments from the U.S, Mexico and Canada to block surges in steel imports and curb other market manipulation as part of the USMCA. The companies said the Trump administration is prepared to reinstate the tariffs if market irregularities occur.

"We're excited about elements of the trade agreement," John Ferriola, chief executive of Charlotte, N.C.-based Nucor Corp., said at the conference in Washington. "We're hopeful an immigration tariff would not have an adverse impact."

Write to Bob Tita at robert.tita@wsj.com

