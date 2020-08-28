'Fresh paint on crumbling building': Lebanon bank clean-up raises doubts

* Bank clean-up must be part of larger rescue -analysts
* Domestic banks are told to raise fresh capital
* Large depositors are urged to return funds from abroad
* Analysts wary about provision for 45% loss on Eurobonds
* Lebanon grapples with worst financial crisis
LONDON/BEIRUT, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Bankers and analysts have
voiced scepticism about attempts by Lebanon's central bank to
clean up the country's banks, warning they must form part of a
wider rescue plan to fix its broken financial and economic
system.
In a series of circulars on Thursday, the central bank told
domestic banks to raise fresh capital, urge their big depositors
to move funds back to the country and provision for a 45% loss
on their Eurobond holdings.
The move follows a further downward spiral in Lebanon's
fortunes since an explosion this month at Beirut's port. Even
before the blast, which led to the government's resignation,
Beirut was grappling with its worst financial crisis in the wake
of protests and a default on its foreign currency debt in March.
"These ad-hoc policy decisions will add to Lebanon's credit
and banking woes and risk undermining the little progress made
in talks with the IMF," said Alia Moubayed, managing director at
Jefferies, referring to already-stalled negotiations with the
International Monetary Fund over a bailout.
"Nor are they anchored in a revised macro-fiscal and debt
restructuring plan that factors in the deteriorating
socio-economic context and worsening debt dynamics after the
blast."
The bank's initiative comes ahead of a visit next week by
French President Emmanuel Macron, who is pressing Lebanese
leaders to make political and financial reforms to unlock
foreign aid and ease the economic crisis, including by making a
full audit of state finances and the central bank.
Lebanon's banks, at the centre of the crisis because of
their large holdings of the government's debt, were told by the
central bank to raise their capital by 20% by the end of
February 2021 or leave the market.
That timeframe was "unrealistic" given that the formation of
a new government usually takes months in Lebanon, said an
adviser to the banks association, adding that clarity was needed
about the government's fulfilment of its legal duty to restore
the central bank's solvency.
REFORMS
"The necessity to have a cleaning in the banks after the
default is there because we want banks to resume their role and
activity," Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh told Reuters when
asked about the purpose of the circulars.
But lenders wouldn't be able to resume activity without
sufficient funds with their correspondent banks, he said.
Several analysts reacted cautiously.
"It is difficult to see why the private sector would pump
fresh equity capital into the banking system unless a full asset
clean-up has first taken place," said Rahul Shah, head of
financials equity research at Tellimer.
Analysts also questioned how the requirement for banks to
take a 45% loss on Eurobond holdings tallies with a rescue plan
released earlier this year by the now-caretaker government that
proposed 75% haircuts on external debt and 40% on domestic debt.
The 45% loss also does not reflect the current market value
of the bonds, which plummeted deeper below 20 cents to the
dollar on Thursday, in the wake of the circulars and comments
from French government officials that aid will not be
forthcoming without reforms.
"We do not know how the negotiation between Lebanon and the
creditors will end up, but we have taken the normal provision
that follows such a default," Salameh said, adding the 45% level
could be readjusted "in both ways", depending on negotiations.
The provision level could signal a desire to pursue smaller
haircuts or treat bank holdings differently from foreign
holdings of Eurobonds, said Patrick Curran, senior economist at
Tellimer.
Banks were told that the provisions, which also included a
1.89% loss on their hard currency deposits with the central
bank, should be in place within five years, but were extendable
to 10 years with the approval of the central bank.
The timetable was likely an effort to ensure that banks,
already struggling to remain solvent, did not flout
international regulatory capital floors, said analysts.
"It's camouflage," said a former senior central bank
official. "They're trying to dress things up, to put a fresh
coat of paint on a crumbling building."
There was also wariness about attempts by the central bank
to require large depositors to return some of their funds from
overseas, with analysts viewing it a precursor to some
depositors having to share financial losses.
INCENTIVES
Banks were told to urge depositors who transferred more than
$500,000 abroad as of July 1, 2017, to deposit funds in a
special account in Lebanon that will be frozen for five years
and would be equivalent to 15% of the transferred amount. The
equivalent deposit amount is raised to 30% for "politically
exposed persons".
The directive was causing panic among some bank customers
with large overseas holdings, said one financial services
source, while other industry sources questioned what incentives
would be offered to convince people to return funds.
"This is not the right way to do things," said the financial
services source. "The government, not the central bank, has to
take decisions on this as this is a legal issue.
"Asking normal citizens to transfer some of their money back
doesn't seem fair, and if there is concern about politically
exposed persons then an audit should first be carried out on
their accounts to determine if they've benefited from financial
engineering."
The source was referring to a practice of Lebanon's central
bank that involved siphoning dollars from local banks at high
interest rates to keep the government's finances afloat.
