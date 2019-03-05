FreshDirect : Announces Expansion and New Same Day Delivery Service

FreshDirect,
the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, today announced its
first round of expansion since moving to its new headquarters, FreshDirect
Campus, last year. The Company is extending its service into more
parts of Connecticut and expanding its reach in the Washington, D.C.
Metro Area, with further geographic expansion planned for late 2019 and
early 2020.
Additionally, FreshDirect is now offering a same day delivery service
enabling customers to place a FreshDirect order before 10am and receive
it later that evening. Same day service makes available the full breadth
of FreshDirect’s assortment of the highest quality fresh food and all
grocery needs, and will be available throughout Manhattan by March 11,
with Brooklyn and Westchester County coming soon.
“Last year was a transition year for FreshDirect with the opening of our
state-of-the-art new facility, but we’re excited to announce that the
Company is returning to growth and expansion in 2019 and beyond,” said
David McInerney, CEO of FreshDirect. “Now that we have settled into our
new home our service and selection are better than anyone else in the
industry. FreshDirect Campus was built to provide the best overall
customer experience while allowing us to expand to new markets and offer
innovations like same day delivery.”
FreshDirect Campus, situated in the South Bronx, re-imagines
farm-to-fork food distribution and manufacturing, making it even easier
for customers to get access to higher-quality, fresher food. The new
facility enables the Company to add thousands of new products and
accelerate its expansion into new geographies with its FreshDirect,
FoodKick, and FreshDirect At The Office brands.
McInerney added: “We want customers to know that we’re adding great new
products every week, that we’re putting more new trucks on the road to
make sure they get their deliveries when they want them and on time, and
that we have a 100% satisfaction guarantee on every order – if something
isn’t to your liking just let us know and we’ll fix it immediately.”
Expansion
The following is the list of cities/towns in the Washington, D.C. metro
area and Connecticut that FreshDirect will expand to in March:
Washington, D.C. Metro Area:
-
Bladensburg, MD
-
Brentwood, MD
-
Capitol Heights, MD
-
Hyattsville, MD
-
Mount Rainier, MD
-
Takoma Park, MD
-
Annandale, VA
-
Burke, VA
-
Fairfax, VA
-
Great Falls, VA
-
Herndon, VA
-
Lorton, VA
-
Springfield, VA
Connecticut:
-
Fairfield
-
Norwalk
-
Southport
-
Westport
Same Day Delivery Service
Designed to meet every customer’s needs, with the addition of same day
delivery FreshDirect now offers the following services:
-
FreshDirect next day, delivering the very best food straight from the
source to a customer’s door at peak freshness – order up to 7 days in
advance.
-
FreshDirect same day, enabling customers to order from the full
selection before 10am, with delivery the same evening (in select
markets).
-
FoodKick, an on-demand service with a curated selection of fresh food,
alcohol, local finds, prepared meals, grocery essentials and more—all
delivered at peak freshness in as little as an hour (in select
markets).
To celebrate the Company’s first expansion since moving to its new
Campus, FreshDirect is offering free delivery to new customers in the
month of March and will also be offering great values on new products
and the fresh food the company is known for during the month. For more
information, or to place an order today, visit www.freshdirect.com
or www.foodkick.com.
About FreshDirect:
FreshDirect is the Northeast's leading online fresh food grocer,
delivering directly to customers throughout seven states, including the
New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of
Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and
best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct
relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. In 2016, FreshDirect
expanded its portfolio with the launch of FoodKick, an on-demand
business that caters to the needs of urban dwellers with a curated
selection of food, alcohol, and essentials—all delivered in as little as
an hour. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company
headquartered in Bronx, NY. Wines & Spirits are sold by FreshDirect
Wines & Spirits, an independently owned store with NY State License
#1277181.
