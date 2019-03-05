FreshDirect : Announces Expansion and New Same Day Delivery Service

Company Extends Service to More of Connecticut and the Washington, D.C. Metro Area

Same-Day FreshDirect Delivery Now Rolling Out in Manhattan; Brooklyn and Westchester Coming Soon

FreshDirect, the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, today announced its first round of expansion since moving to its new headquarters, FreshDirect Campus, last year. The Company is extending its service into more parts of Connecticut and expanding its reach in the Washington, D.C. Metro Area, with further geographic expansion planned for late 2019 and early 2020.

Additionally, FreshDirect is now offering a same day delivery service enabling customers to place a FreshDirect order before 10am and receive it later that evening. Same day service makes available the full breadth of FreshDirect’s assortment of the highest quality fresh food and all grocery needs, and will be available throughout Manhattan by March 11, with Brooklyn and Westchester County coming soon.

“Last year was a transition year for FreshDirect with the opening of our state-of-the-art new facility, but we’re excited to announce that the Company is returning to growth and expansion in 2019 and beyond,” said David McInerney, CEO of FreshDirect. “Now that we have settled into our new home our service and selection are better than anyone else in the industry. FreshDirect Campus was built to provide the best overall customer experience while allowing us to expand to new markets and offer innovations like same day delivery.”

FreshDirect Campus, situated in the South Bronx, re-imagines farm-to-fork food distribution and manufacturing, making it even easier for customers to get access to higher-quality, fresher food. The new facility enables the Company to add thousands of new products and accelerate its expansion into new geographies with its FreshDirect, FoodKick, and FreshDirect At The Office brands.

McInerney added: “We want customers to know that we’re adding great new products every week, that we’re putting more new trucks on the road to make sure they get their deliveries when they want them and on time, and that we have a 100% satisfaction guarantee on every order – if something isn’t to your liking just let us know and we’ll fix it immediately.”

Expansion

The following is the list of cities/towns in the Washington, D.C. metro area and Connecticut that FreshDirect will expand to in March:

Washington, D.C. Metro Area:

Bladensburg, MD

Brentwood, MD

Capitol Heights, MD

Hyattsville, MD

Mount Rainier, MD

Takoma Park, MD

Annandale, VA

Burke, VA

Fairfax, VA

Great Falls, VA

Herndon, VA

Lorton, VA

Springfield, VA

Connecticut:

Fairfield

Norwalk

Southport

Westport

Same Day Delivery Service

Designed to meet every customer’s needs, with the addition of same day delivery FreshDirect now offers the following services:

FreshDirect next day, delivering the very best food straight from the source to a customer’s door at peak freshness – order up to 7 days in advance.

FreshDirect same day, enabling customers to order from the full selection before 10am, with delivery the same evening (in select markets).

FoodKick, an on-demand service with a curated selection of fresh food, alcohol, local finds, prepared meals, grocery essentials and more—all delivered at peak freshness in as little as an hour (in select markets).

To celebrate the Company’s first expansion since moving to its new Campus, FreshDirect is offering free delivery to new customers in the month of March and will also be offering great values on new products and the fresh food the company is known for during the month. For more information, or to place an order today, visit www.freshdirect.com or www.foodkick.com.

About FreshDirect:

FreshDirect is the Northeast's leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. In 2016, FreshDirect expanded its portfolio with the launch of FoodKick, an on-demand business that caters to the needs of urban dwellers with a curated selection of food, alcohol, and essentials—all delivered in as little as an hour. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company headquartered in Bronx, NY. Wines & Spirits are sold by FreshDirect Wines & Spirits, an independently owned store with NY State License #1277181.

