Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FreshDirect : Donates Meals, Deploys Trucks and Volunteers to NY Common Pantry to Keep Its Doors Open Due to Coronavirus Concerns

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/12/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Local NYC Food Pantry Experiencing Severe Shortage of Volunteers

FreshDirect, the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, announced today it will provide much needed assistance to NY Common Pantry, whose mission is to reduce hunger while promoting dignity, health and self-sufficiency for the populations they serve. Beginning today and over the course of the next several weeks, FreshDirect will donate thousands of meals, deploy trucks and teams of employee volunteers to assist with the picking, packing and delivery of fresh food, to the East Harlem and Bronx, NY Common Pantry centers. The relief is part of an urgent effort to alleviate a shortage of volunteers as a result of cancellations due to the recent Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200312005860/en/

NY Common Pantry averages 16,000 meals served daily through its Choice Pantry programs in Manhattan and the Bronx. Without the usual number of volunteers to help with distribution, thousands of individuals and families would go without groceries for the week.

“The work we do, and the food services NY Common Pantry provides to our constituents depends heavily on the generous time and dedication of volunteers,” said Stephen Grimaldi, Executive Director, NY Common Pantry. “The growing concern over the Coronavirus has depleted our volunteer force and we are in dire need of reinforcements to continue to get the necessary food and services to the communities we serve. Being able to work alongside our partners at FreshDirect, means our current community of Choice Pantry members get their regularly scheduled pantry bags and means anyone who is interested in participating in our Choice Pantry program can come to our offices and talk to one of our social services staff to determine eligibility.”

“Every day, NY Common Pantry helps New Yorkers overcome the most basic fear and uncertainty—where will the next breakfast, or lunch, or dinner come from? This incredible organization is a true unsung hero, whose heartwarming and selfless work continually improves the lives of countless New Yorkers,” said David McInerney, CEO and Co-Founder, FreshDirect. “The Coronavirus has introduced a new level of fear and uncertainty into our communities and now due to this challenging and unprecedented situation, the very organization that has helped so many, is now in need of a helping hand. On behalf of the entire FreshDirect team, we are grateful for the opportunity to stand with our friend and partner and work together to fulfill their mission to reduce hunger and promote dignity, health and self-sufficiency for the populations they serve.”

This effort is focused on ensuring NY Common Pantry’s regular Choice Pantry members can continue to participate in the program without disruption, allowing families to maintain strong nutritional habits necessary for good health. To inquire about ways to contribute and become a NY Common Pantry volunteer, please visit www.nycommonpantry.org for more information.

Earlier this year, the two organizations announced a new philanthropic partnership, which was kicked off in February, with a “Month of Love” donation drive. FreshDirect customers contributed to NY Common Pantry through point-of-sale donations which directly benefitted the organization. The drive raised enough donations to provide over 31,750 meals to New Yorkers in need.

This continued alliance underscores the synergies between NY Common Pantry and FreshDirect, both of which share a clear commitment to making fresh, great tasting food accessible to their customers. Additional values at the core of both organizations include choice, quality and dignity.

About FreshDirect:
FreshDirect is the Northeast's leading online fresh food grocer, delivering next day, same day and on-demand directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company headquartered in Bronx, NY. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com or www.foodkick.com.

About NY Common Pantry:
New York Common Pantry reduces hunger and promotes dignity, health, and self-sufficiency throughout New York City. In 2019, NYCP distributed nearly 6.5 million meals to those in need. Additionally, NYCP provides a broad spectrum of support for individuals and families, which include distribution of fresh produce and groceries, nutrition education, and case management to help participants find housing and other vital services. For more information, visit www.nycommonpantry.org.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
06:05pWIRECARD AG : KPMG's special audit
EQ
06:05pSUNDIAL GROWERS : to Reschedule Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Full-Year 2019 Financial Results to March 27, 2020
PR
06:05pWIRECARD : KPMG's special audit has no impact on the annual financial statements of the period under review in the areas of investigation India, Singapore and Merchant Cash Advance. The investigation of third-party partner business is still ongoing.
EQ
06:04pMaha Energy AB (publ) (“Maha” or the “Company”) Comments on current market conditions
GL
06:03pFrance to allow some Huawei gear in its 5G network - sources
RE
06:03pSTARTEK : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:01pCYMBRIA : investment in EdgePoint
AQ
06:01pERO COPPER : reports record revenue, cash flow from operations and net income resulting in record earnings per share of $1.01 in 2019
AQ
06:01pBALLARD POWER : Announces Order from Solaris for 25 Fuel Cell Modules to Power Buses in Germany
PR
06:01pOsmotica Pharmaceuticals plc to Provide Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2019 Business and Financial Update on March 18, 2020
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1LEGAL & GENERAL : Insurers face double whammy from coronavirus crisis
2NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. : NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE : Lost Money in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings, Lt..
3ARCELORMITTAL : Europe's proposed carbon border adjustment could hold the key to breakthrough on CO2 emissions..
4DEUTSCHE BANK AG : DEUTSCHE BANK : Update on the coronavirus situation – message from Christian Sewing t..
5BANCO SANTANDER, S.A. : BANCO SANTANDER S A : Deutsche Bank opts not to redeem $1.25 billion of debt next mont..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group