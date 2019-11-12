FreshDirect : Reveals Top Food Trends for 2020

Company’s food specialists forecast up-and-coming products, ingredients and influences

FreshDirect, the Northeast’s leading online fresh food grocer, today announced its top food trends for 2020. The trends list was curated by FreshDirect's in-house team of food and wine specialists.

“By working directly with farmers, fishermen, artisans and producers daily to source high-quality, great tasting food for our customers, FreshDirect has a unique vantage point into the latest food trends,” said Scott Crawford, Chief Merchandising Officer, FreshDirect. “It’s an exciting time in the food and beverage industry, and our trends offer just a ‘taste’ of some of the innovations taking place right now in the marketplace.”

FreshDirect’s top trends for 2020 include:

This year’s predictions were curated by FreshDirect and FoodKick’s in-house teams of food and wine specialists, who source products for the fresh, meat, seafood, dairy, cheese, deli, grocery, household, prepared meals, bakery, beer, and wine and spirits categories. For interviews, or to learn more about FreshDirect’s 2020 food trend predictions, contact press@freshdirect.com.

About FreshDirect

FreshDirect is a food tech company and the Northeast's leading online fresh food grocer, delivering directly to customers throughout seven states, including the New York City and Philadelphia metropolitan areas, and the District of Columbia. FreshDirect is committed to sourcing the freshest and best-tasting meat, fish, produce, and specialty items through direct relationships with suppliers, growers, and farmers. In 2016, FreshDirect expanded its portfolio with the launch of FoodKick, an on-demand business that caters to the needs of urban dwellers with a curated selection of food, alcohol, and essentials—all delivered in as little as an hour. Launched in 2002, FreshDirect is a privately held company headquartered in Bronx, NY. For more information, visit www.freshdirect.com or www.foodkick.com.

