Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freshfields Appoints Timothy Wilkins as Global Partner for Client Sustainability

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/05/2019 | 12:06am EDT

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP (‘Freshfields’) has announced the appointment of Timothy Wilkins as Global Partner for Client Sustainability, as part of a new drive to help organizations around the world assess and respond to the growing number of environmental, social and governance (ESG) risks and opportunities.

In this newly created role, Timothy – who is based in New York and has been a partner at Freshfields since 2002 – will lead a global team, drawing on the firm’s regulatory, litigation and transactional expertise, to boost support for clients in three key areas:

  • Advisory: providing strategic legal advice on ESG challenges and opportunities on issues such as climate change, sustainable finance, corporate governance and human rights
  • Projects: helping clients identify, develop and implement ESG strategies and initiatives;
  • Thought Leadership: convening clients, public policy makers and regulators in order to tackle the broader range of ESG issues impacting business and society.

The wider team supporting Timothy includes partners from across Freshfields’ global offices who will advise clients on both local and multi-jurisdictional sustainability issues.

As a first step, Freshfields is bringing together leading businesses, financial institutions, city authorities, think-tanks and academic institutions, to explore ways to tackle New York City’s sustainability challenges, including waste, resource scarcity, climate change and job creation. The Circular New York City Initiative, convened by Freshfields, will apply the principles of the circular economy - minimizing waste and making the best use of scarce resources - to identify the key levers for change and produce a paper setting out its recommendations.

Timothy Wilkins said, “Climate change, waste, resource scarcity and inequality are some of the most pressing issues of our time. Freshfields is using its expertise and experience to advise businesses on how to navigate these urgent challenges and identify and implement innovative strategic opportunities. I am delighted to be taking on this new role, to step up our efforts to help clients pursue a more sustainable future.”

Freshfields’ Global Chair Edward Braham said, “Tim’s expertise in sustainability and his passion for environmental, social and governance issues is a real asset for our firm and our clients around the world. Under his guidance as our first Global Partner for Client Sustainability, Freshfields will expand its services to clients and the guidance it offers, as they tackle the strategic challenges of sustainability.”

Timothy joined Freshfields in 1999 and has advised a range of Asian, European and US multinational corporations on cross-border M&A, private equity and joint ventures. He serves on the Board of the New York City Economic Development Corporation as Chair of the Governance Committee, appointed by the Mayor of New York City; and is a Trustee on the Boards of New York Public Radio and the New York Public Theater.

Notes to editors:

About Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP

Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP is a global law firm with a long-standing track record of successfully supporting the world's leading national and multinational corporations, financial institutions and governments on groundbreaking and business-critical mandates. Our 2,800-plus lawyers deliver results worldwide through our own offices and alongside leading local firms. Our commitment, local and multinational expertise, and business know-how means our clients rely on us when it matters most.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:48aANAPLAN : Four supplier relationship management mistakes to avoid
PU
12:43aNITTETSU MINING : JOGMEC finds copper, zinc mineralized belt in Cambodia
AQ
12:35aACCESS BANK : Offering Succour to Business Owners
AQ
12:35aMTN : Biggest Shareholder Pushes for Board Changes
AQ
12:35aOANDO : As SEC Wields the Big Stick
AQ
12:35aOLD MUTUAL : Marks 174th Anniversary
AQ
12:35aDAAR COMMUNICATIONS : Dokpesi to Lead One-man Protest to N'Assembly Tomorrow
AQ
12:34aCHINA METAL RESOURCES UTILIZATION : CMRU controlling shareholder to sell all shares
AQ
12:34aHSI opens up 354 pts at 27,116; H-share up 116 pts to 10,457
AQ
12:34aLISI : Gp Hold proposes to adopt new company name
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1SALESFORCE.COM : SALESFORCE COM : forecasts full-year results above expectations, shares rise
2WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST PLC : WOODFORD PATIENT CAPITAL TRUST : British money manager Woodford's star wa..
3VOLKSWAGEN : Dow Industrials Surge 512 Points in Biggest One-Day Gain Since January
4Hong Kong Based Startup Magazine “JUMPSTART” Will Launch Japan Edition in Coming Summer 2019
5SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : says to cut production volume at China mobile phone plant
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About