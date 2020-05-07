Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freshway USA Joins The Movement to Build The World's Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 12:37pm EDT

DUBLIN, Calif., May 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freshway USA is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge. 

“We have a vision of prioritizing the safety, quality, and sustainability of our produce. Tracing our product back to our growers in Central and South America will allow us to deliver on all three of these things. With iTrade’s free software and hardware offer, it will make it easy for us to get our growers in remote regions up and running. We are excited to ensure the safety of our food to consumers and buyers alike with iTrade’s traceability suite,” comments Ricardo Roggiero, Chief Financial Officer at Freshway USA.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period. 

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have Freshway USA join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

Freshway USA is a grower, packer, and distributor based in Miami, Florida. They specialize in tropical roots sourced from Central and South America. Freshway’s deep connection to the earth and their farmers allows them to provide top-quality, safe, consistent, and sustainable produce.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/. The promotional package includes two of iTrade’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Contact:
Bryn McFadden
925-660-1100
inquiries@itradenetwork.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:52pBLUE BIRD : to Report Fiscal 2020 Second Quarter Results on May 14, 2020
BU
12:51pDELPHI TECHNOLOGIES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:50pINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Instone suspends financial year 2020 earnings guidance, positive medium-term outlook confirmed, preliminary Q1 results as planned
EQ
12:49pBRIDGEWAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT : Names Geoffrey G. Crumrine Head of Client Service and Marketing
BU
12:49pOndine Biomedical Demonstrates Rapid Elimination of Bacterium Causing Flesh-Eating Disease
GL
12:48pHECLA MINING C : DE/ Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-Q)
AQ
12:48pDifference in Public and Private Sector Employee Tenure Has Ramifications for Public Sector Defined Contribution Plans and Programs, According to PRRL Tenure Study
GL
12:46pVirgin Atlantic job cuts will help win new investment -internal memo
RE
12:46pCARLISLE COMPANIES INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
12:46pBIOARCTIC PUBL : Report from Annual General Meeting in BioArctic (publ)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMIT : BUDWEISER BREWING APAC : AB InBev sees worse ahead, but some light in C..
3PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surges (May 6)
4CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED : Liberty and Telefonica agree $38 billion UK tie-up to take on BT
5TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LIMIT : TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : Reports First Quarter 2020 Financial R..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group