Freshworks : appoints former Oracle executive as chief product officer

SAN MATEO, Calif., March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Freshworks Inc. , the customer engagement software company, today announced the appointment of Prakash Ramamurthy, a veteran technology executive with extensive experience building and operating enterprise cloud services, as chief product officer. Ramamurthy's appointment is pivotal as Freshworks expands the capabilities delivered on its AI-powered Customer for Life platform, which enables mid-size and large businesses to court, close and keep customers for life. In his role, Ramamurthy is responsible for Freshworks' overall product vision and strategy, development and GTM efforts. He reports to Freshworks founder and CEO Girish Mathrubootham.

Previously, Ramamurthy worked at Oracle as senior vice president of product development and general manager of Oracle Cloud systems management and security products, growing the division to multi-billion dollars in recurring revenue with services deployed in over 18 regions worldwide. Before Oracle, he served as chief product and technology officer at LifeLock and helped propel the company through a successful IPO in 2012. In addition, he serves as an operating partner at Trinity Ventures, and is a board member at Kite.com, a machine learning software company that helps developers offload the repetitive parts of programming.

Mathrubootham praised Ramamurthy's leadership skills and his experience in developing customer-oriented cloud solutions. "Prakash has both the strategic product vision and innate ability to lead large, high-performing teams required as we accelerate our efforts to meet the needs of the mid-market and enterprise," Mathrubootham said. "With his proven ability to anticipate and respond to industry trends, Freshworks will continue to innovate and solve our customers' most pressing needs both now and into the future."

"I'm thrilled to join Freshworks," said Ramamurthy. "Freshworks enables companies of all sizes to simply and powerfully support both employees and customers with software that yields better outcomes and greater satisfaction. The company is well-positioned as the industry-wide alternative to outmoded, bloated, overpriced software that underdelivers. I'm eager to help drive our product vision and innovation to the next level."

