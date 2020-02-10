Freudenberg Medical : Announces Innovative Products and Processing Technologies at MD&M West 2020

Freudenberg Medical, a global developer and manufacturer of medical devices, components, and minimally invasive solutions, will be exhibiting at MD&M West alongside Freudenberg Medical companies VistaMed, Cambus Medical, Hemoteq, and Freudenberg Performance Materials. MD&M West is the leading U.S. tradeshow for the medical device manufacturing industry, held February 11-13 in Anaheim, California. Freudenberg Medical will be exhibiting in Hall D, booth 2413.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005292/en/

Velona® Custom and Specialty Needles for fine needle aspiration, fine needle biopsy, minimally invasive delivery systems, and structural heart applications (Photo: Business Wire)

New products and innovations featured at MD&M West 2020 include:

Freudenberg Medical has developed a multi-lumen silicone tubing called HelixTwist™ which was designed to prevent kinks or blocked lumens by providing an equal balance of stress across the inner and outer lumens as the tube bends. This technology offers a broad range in the degree of twist required for various medical device applications such as pacemakers, breathing tubes, and other medical applications which require navigation through tortuous pathways within the human body.

Cambus Medical, a Freudenberg Medical company, is introducing Velona® Custom and Specialty Needles for fine needle aspiration, fine needle biopsy, minimally invasive delivery systems, and structural heart applications.

Tri-Layer Tubing design and manufacturing capabilities were announced by VistaMed, a Freudenberg Medical company. Manufactured on precision multi-layer extrusion lines, tri-layer tubing can bond balloons or other tubing to the outer diameter. The tie-layer or middle layer offers excellent adhesion between the layers so catheter integrity can be maintained with an inner material such as HDPE to provide a low coefficient of friction.

Freudenberg Medical has developed a ground-breaking new technology called Helix iMC™ to continuously measure the inner geometry of silicone tubes. This new technology is unique to the medical manufacturing market and significantly increases product quality and consistency for high precision applications, such as pacemaker lead insulation, and dramatically cuts down on material usage and process time.

Freudenberg Medical’s Minimally Invasive Solutions group has introduced several next generation Product Solutions for medical device companies looking to accelerate time to market. The Composer® EPIC and Composer® Toccata Catheter Handle Platforms, and the HyperSeal® Mini, the latest member of our hemostasis valve family.

As a materials specialist Freudenberg Medical has developed a proprietary conductive silicone compound used for both smart therapeutic devices that deliver electrical currents and for ESD shielding of sensitive electronics. Conductive silicone is ideal for two-shot overmolding applications. “Our extensive material knowledge helps us identify and modify state-of-the-art materials and enhance them for special requirements,” said Lars Gerding, Technology Director at Freudenberg Medical.

New technology will be on display at the Freudenberg Medical booth (2413) at MD&M West or visit our website to learn more about Innovation at Freudenberg.

About Freudenberg Medical

Freudenberg Medical is a global partner for the design, development and manufacture of innovative medical devices, components, and product solutions. With 11 manufacturing operations and more than 1,500 associates worldwide, Freudenberg Medical offers a wide range of capabilities from high precision silicone and thermoplastic components and tubing to coatings, hypotubes and needles, and subassemblies for catheters and minimally invasive devices. www.freudenbergmedical.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005292/en/