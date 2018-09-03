Freya Burton, LanzaTech: No carbon left behind – Innovative ways of biojet and ethanol production

The magnitude of our fossil habit today sees us consume 50M barrels/day for transport and emit 40giga tones of CO 2 /year! Imagine if you could take those emissions and convert them to fuels and chemicals, cleaning our air and keeping fossils in the ground in one carbon smart step!

Freya Burton is Chief Sustainability and People Officer at LanzaTech. She joined in 2007 and has worked in various roles throughout the company. Freya is deeply committed to LanzaTech's mission of creating a carbon smart future. She is a board member of the Low Carbon Fuels Coalition and with LanzaTech is a founding member of below50, the low carbon fuels initiative of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Freya oversees Government Relations, Communications and HR at LanzaTech. She holds an MA from Cambridge University.

Listen to Freya on Thursday 20 September.