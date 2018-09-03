Log in
Freya Burton, LanzaTech: No carbon left behind – Innovative ways of biojet and ethanol production

09/03/2018
  • The magnitude of our fossil habit today sees us consume 50M barrels/day for transport and emit 40giga tones of CO2/year! Imagine if you could take those emissions and convert them to fuels and chemicals, cleaning our air and keeping fossils in the ground in one carbon smart step!
  • It is time to treat carbon as an opportunity not a liability and carbon smart technologies today exist that can do just that.

Freya Burton is Chief Sustainability and People Officer at LanzaTech. She joined in 2007 and has worked in various roles throughout the company. Freya is deeply committed to LanzaTech's mission of creating a carbon smart future. She is a board member of the Low Carbon Fuels Coalition and with LanzaTech is a founding member of below50, the low carbon fuels initiative of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development. Freya oversees Government Relations, Communications and HR at LanzaTech. She holds an MA from Cambridge University.

Listen to Freya on Thursday 20 September.

Disclaimer

Svebio – Swedish Bioenergy Assocation published this content on 03 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2018 15:01:01 UTC
