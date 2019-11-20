Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Freyr Unveils a Pathbreaking Regulatory Labeling Platform – Freyr LABEL 360

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/20/2019 | 06:02am EST

Freyr Solutions, a leading Regulatory solutions and services provider, has unveiled a pathbreaking labeling platform – Freyr LABEL 360. Touted to be a single-stop labeling solution, Freyr LABEL 360 is built ground up to create, track, and manage various aspects of the drug labeling lifecycle right from content to carton in real time.

The one stop labeling solution is developed to integrate industry best practices by bridging the gaps within the global and regional labeling process. The tool is aimed at addressing the most common challenges associated with Regulatory labeling that span across:

  • Label Management
  • Tracking and Traceability
  • Commercial Implementation

“Though there exist many tools in the market dedicated to Regulatory labeling, we have often come across the industry requirements with respect to comprehensive tracking of safety data with a special emphasis on real-time. Rooted to the same cause is our Freyr LABEL 360 that covers end-to-end processes pertaining to labeling and controls the flow of labeling information from core label change to regional label implementation through artwork, supply chain, and printing phases,” said Suren Dheenadayalan, CEO of Freyr Solutions. He further added, “The overarching principle of Freyr LABEL 360 is to integrate industry best practices by bridging the gaps within the global and regional labeling processes.”

Know more

For the demo click here

About Freyr

Freyr is a leading, niche, full-service global Regulatory Solutions and Services Company supporting, Large, Medium and Small Size Global Life sciences companies, (Pharmaceutical |Generics | Medical Device | Biotechnology | Biosimilar | Consumer Healthcare | Cosmetics) in their entire Regulatory value-chain; ranging from Regulatory Strategy, Intelligence, Dossiers, Submissions etc. to Post- Approval / Legacy Product Maintenance, Labeling, Artwork Change Management and other related functions.

  • Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Freyr has regional offices across UK, Germany, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Slovenia, and has Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India
  • 300+ global clients and growing
  • 600+ global Regulatory experts
  • 700+ regional Regulatory affiliates across 120+ countries
  • ISO 9001 Certified for strong process and quality management
  • ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-art infrastructure

 


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:31aVIAVI : Gigabit Internet Now Available to One In Twenty People Globally, According to VIAVI Gigabit Monitor
PR
06:31aELI LILLY AND : Lilly announces $400 million capital investment in manufacturing facilities in Indianapolis
PR
06:31aNexGen Releases Second Batch of Assay Results from the 2019 Feasibility Stage Drilling Program, Intersects High-Grade Uranium in All A2 and A3 High-Grade Domain Targets
AQ
06:31aMARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES : Reports $3.1 Million in Revenues with 92% Recurring in Second Quarter Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
AQ
06:31aKVIKA BANKI HF. : Major shareholder announcement
AQ
06:31aTARGET : Reports Third Quarter 2019 Earnings
PR
06:31aSmartrac to Sell its RFID Inlay Business to Avery Dennison
BU
06:31aGlobal Glucosamine Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with Blackmores Ltd. & Cargill Inc. |Technavio
BU
06:31aLowe's Reports Higher 3Q Profit, to Close 34 Canadian Stores
DJ
06:31aCOMPARE THE BEST SAMSUNG TV BLACK FRIDAY 2019 DEALS : Top Early Samsung 4K TV & Smart TV Sales Reviewed by Retail Egg
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : says 2017 audit of Singapore unit not concluded due to probe
2SWEDBANK : SWEDBANK : CEO vows to 'get to the bottom' of sanctions breach allegation
3Oil prices extend losses on supply, trade war fears
4Aston Martin launches first SUV, hopeful of a turnaround
5FEVERTREE DRINKS PLC : FEVERTREE DRINKS : warns on revenue as UK retail spending cools

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group