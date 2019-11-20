Freyr Unveils a Pathbreaking Regulatory Labeling Platform – Freyr LABEL 360

Freyr Solutions, a leading Regulatory solutions and services provider, has unveiled a pathbreaking labeling platform – Freyr LABEL 360. Touted to be a single-stop labeling solution, Freyr LABEL 360 is built ground up to create, track, and manage various aspects of the drug labeling lifecycle right from content to carton in real time.

The one stop labeling solution is developed to integrate industry best practices by bridging the gaps within the global and regional labeling process. The tool is aimed at addressing the most common challenges associated with Regulatory labeling that span across:

Label Management

Tracking and Traceability

Commercial Implementation

“Though there exist many tools in the market dedicated to Regulatory labeling, we have often come across the industry requirements with respect to comprehensive tracking of safety data with a special emphasis on real-time. Rooted to the same cause is our Freyr LABEL 360 that covers end-to-end processes pertaining to labeling and controls the flow of labeling information from core label change to regional label implementation through artwork, supply chain, and printing phases,” said Suren Dheenadayalan, CEO of Freyr Solutions. He further added, “The overarching principle of Freyr LABEL 360 is to integrate industry best practices by bridging the gaps within the global and regional labeling processes.”

Know more For the demo click here

About Freyr

Freyr is a leading, niche, full-service global Regulatory Solutions and Services Company supporting, Large, Medium and Small Size Global Life sciences companies, (Pharmaceutical |Generics | Medical Device | Biotechnology | Biosimilar | Consumer Healthcare | Cosmetics) in their entire Regulatory value-chain; ranging from Regulatory Strategy, Intelligence, Dossiers, Submissions etc. to Post- Approval / Legacy Product Maintenance, Labeling, Artwork Change Management and other related functions.

Headquartered in New Jersey, USA, Freyr has regional offices across UK, Germany, UAE, Canada, Mexico, Singapore, Malaysia, South Africa, Slovenia, and has Global Delivery Center in Hyderabad, India

300+ global clients and growing

600+ global Regulatory experts

700+ regional Regulatory affiliates across 120+ countries

ISO 9001 Certified for strong process and quality management

ISO 27001 Certified for information security management, state-of-the-art infrastructure

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191120005345/en/