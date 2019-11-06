Friar Tux : Expands Its 2019 Veterans Salute

In addition to offering a 30% discount for active military and veterans, formalwear leader outfitted a U.S. Army Specialist and his six-person groom’s party

Friar Tux, the largest family-owned men’s formalwear provider in the country, has stepped up its annual Veterans Day salute by increasing the amount that active military and veterans can save on formalwear and by outfitting the seven-person groom's party of a U.S. Army Specialist from California married on Nov. 2.

Veterans and active military who order their suit or tuxedo in person at any of the 31 Friar Tux stores in Southern California and Las Vegas on Veterans Day, Monday, Nov. 11, will receive a 30% discount on their entire order. The deal is an extension of Friar Tux’s 5% everyday discount for veterans and active military and applies to all members of a wedding party who rent or purchase a suit or tuxedo including grooms, groomsmen and ringbearers.

As an added tribute this year, Friar Tux donated the formalwear rental, fitting and styling of U.S. Army Specialist McKenzie, his five groomsmen and ringbearer for his Nov. 2 wedding in Camarillo, Calif. McKenzie’s full name, duty station and residence are being withheld for security reasons.

Misti Harris, a District Manager with Friar Tux, assisted McKenzie and his wedding party which included groomsmen and a ringbearer. The groom’s party wore grey, three-piece Friar Tux suits.

“Thanks to the military bases throughout San Diego, many of our customers are active military and veterans – so we’re proud to be able to give back in some small way,” said Harris.

Friar Tux has outfitted more than a million grooms, groomsmen (and brides who prefer to wear a tuxedo) since opening its first store in Lakewood, Calif., in 1974. The company operates 31 rental and retail stores in California and Nevada and an online division, Stitch & Tie.

To receive the 30% discount, prospective brides and grooms must present active military ID, veteran ID, or a DD Form 214, in person on Nov. 11 when completing a suit or tuxedo rental or purchase. This offer cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. Online FriarTux.com and StitchandTie.com orders do not qualify.

For more information about Friar Tux, including addresses and hours of operation for all 31 stories in California and Nevada, visit https://www.friartux.com/.

About Friar Tux

Friar Tux is the largest and most experienced family-owned, fashion-focused men’s formalwear provider in the country, celebrating its 45th year in 2019. Through 31 rental/sales locations and a growing suits-and-tuxedo-for-purchase and online division, the company rents and sells an unmatched selection of celebratory clothing, shoes and accessories for men, boys and women. Friar Tux prides itself on combining the very latest on-trend fashions with affordable prices along with a commitment to personalized styling and fitting. Friar Tux helps customers achieve their perfect look for life’s most important moments. For more information, go to https://www.friartux.com.

