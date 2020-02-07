Log in
Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand from Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

02/07/2020 | 06:31pm EST

Technavio has been monitoring the friction stir welding equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 989.95 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200207005277/en/

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global friction stir welding equipment market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio announced its latest market research report titled global friction stir welding equipment market 2020-2024. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Growing demand from automotive industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, need for huge investments in R&D of new welding technology might hamper market growth. Request a free sample report

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

friction stir welding equipment market is segmented as below:

End-user

  • Automotive Industry
  • Aerospace Industry
  • Railway Industry
  • Shipbuilding Industry
  • Others

Product

  • Fixed FSW Equipment
  • Mobile FSW Equipment

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR40468

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our friction stir welding equipment market report covers the following areas:

  • friction stir welding equipment market size
  • friction stir welding equipment market trends
  • friction stir welding equipment market industry analysis

This study identifies use of new materials by industries as one of the prime reasons driving the friction stir welding equipment market growth during the next few years.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the friction stir welding equipment market , including some of the vendors such as Concurrent Technologies Corp., FOOKE GmbH, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., HFW Solutions LLC, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Manufacturing Technology Inc., Midea Group (KUKA AG), Norsk Hydro ASA, PaR Systems LLC and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the friction stir welding equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist friction stir welding equipment market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the friction stir welding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the friction stir welding equipment market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of friction stir welding equipment market vendors

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
