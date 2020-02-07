Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024 | Growing Demand from Automotive Industry to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the friction stir welding equipment market and it is poised to grow by USD 989.95 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Growing demand from automotive industry has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, need for huge investments in R&D of new welding technology might hamper market growth.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

friction stir welding equipment market is segmented as below:

End-user

Automotive Industry

Aerospace Industry

Railway Industry

Shipbuilding Industry

Others

Product

Fixed FSW Equipment

Mobile FSW Equipment

Geographic segmentation

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our friction stir welding equipment market report covers the following areas:

friction stir welding equipment market size

friction stir welding equipment market trends

friction stir welding equipment market industry analysis

This study identifies use of new materials by industries as one of the prime reasons driving the friction stir welding equipment market growth during the next few years.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the friction stir welding equipment market , including some of the vendors such as Concurrent Technologies Corp., FOOKE GmbH, Gatwick Technologies Ltd., HFW Solutions LLC, Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., Manufacturing Technology Inc., Midea Group (KUKA AG), Norsk Hydro ASA, PaR Systems LLC and Yamazaki Mazak Corp. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the friction stir welding equipment market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Friction Stir Welding Equipment Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist friction stir welding equipment market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the friction stir welding equipment market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the friction stir welding equipment market

Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of friction stir welding equipment market vendors

