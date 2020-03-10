Frida : Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2020

Frida has been named to Fast Company’s prestigious annual list of the World’s Most Innovative Companies for 2020.

The list honors the businesses making the most profound impact on both industry and culture, showcasing a variety of ways to thrive in today’s fast-changing world. This year’s MIC list features 434 businesses from 39 countries.

“Our mission is to prepare parents for the unfilterable realities of raising children, and to help women navigate an otherwise delicate transition into motherhood,” says Chelsea Hirschhorn, mom of 3 and CEO of Frida. “It’s an honor to be recognized by Fast Company for the innovative way in which we create products in service of that mission. The ultimate honor, however, is that millions of parents across the globe welcome us into their homes to solve the most intimate parenting problems. To continue to map and solve these pain points alongside our customers, and to do so while scaling a business, is quite literally a labor of love on behalf of myself and the rest of the Frida team (collectively parents to over 40 children under the age of 10). To that end, the recognition is appreciated beyond measure.”

Known most widely for its flagship product, NoseFrida, the Snotsucker, Frida has grown rapidly in recent years - now garnering over a 60% market share of the nasal aspirator market. From that single product, the portfolio has expanded to include 50+ products that can be found in 35,000 retail doors in the U.S. and has catapulted Frida to one of the top-selling parenting brands on Amazon. The business has grown over 7x over the past 36 months.

Following this momentum, the brand set out to expand beyond baby and transform the way expecting mothers tackle their own recovery after birth with the launch of Frida Mom in August 2019. Under Hirschhorn’s vision and leadership, the team developed Frida Mom to overhaul not only the products available to women, but to revolutionize the postpartum experience for expecting moms by creating an entirely new consumer goods category and push the postpartum conversation forward.

Frida Mom was created as a one-stop shop to provide moms with the recovery solutions and know-how they need to navigate labor, delivery and the weeks after giving birth. The Frida Mom line consists of over 10 products that work independently or together within a comprehensive 5-step Postpartum Recovery Regimen. Today, 1 in every 10 new moms has used a Frida Mom product for their postpartum recovery and the brand is doubling down on its efforts to bring awareness to postpartum recovery and share the honest realities of the fourth trimester.

Fast Company’s editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses on the planet and across myriad industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World’s Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company’s signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

“At a time of increasing global volatility, this year’s list showcases the resilience and optimism of businesses across the world. These companies are applying creativity to solve challenges within their industries and far beyond,” said Fast Company senior editor Amy Farley, who oversaw the issue with deputy editor David Lidsky.

Fast Company’s Most Innovative Companies issue (March/April 2020) is now available online at fastcompany.com/most-innovative-companies/2020, as well as in app form via iTunes and on newsstands beginning March 17, 2020. The hashtag is #FCMostInnovative

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Since 2011, Fast Company has received some of the most prestigious editorial and design accolades, including the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME) National Magazine Award for “Magazine of the Year,” Adweek’s Hot List for “Hottest Business Publication,” and six gold medals and 10 silver medals from the Society of Publication Designers. The editor-in-chief is Stephanie Mehta and the publisher is Amanda Smith. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

