Friday's Jobs Report to Offer Clues on U.S. Economy's Resilience

By Sarah Chaney

The September employment report to be released Friday will provide the latest snapshot of the U.S. economy's health during a period of global turbulence and heightened trade-war uncertainty. The labor market continues to grow, but at a slower pace than last year. Here is what to watch for in the September jobs report, expected Friday at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Keeping Pace

Watch payrolls growth closely for signs of further slowdown. The U.S. economy added 130,000 jobs in August, and has averaged 156,000 new jobs a month over June, July and August. The figures are lower than the average growth of 190,000 jobs a month in the eight years since employment started picking up after the last recession. According to some estimates, the U.S. economy needs to add about 100,000 new jobs a month to sustain a healthy labor market. By that standard, the labor market is humming along.

Weekly Work Figures

Despite solid gains in average hourly earnings, growth in average weekly earnings hasn't fared so well. Annual growth in average weekly earnings has trended downward since peaking at 3.6% late last year. The loss of momentum in weekly earnings is due to a pullback in average weekly hours worked. Because employers tend to cut hours before they lay off workers, weakness in hours offers another sign the U.S. labor market is cooling. This doesn't bode well for broader growth in gross domestic product. "A slowdown in earnings could put a crimp on personal consumption growth, which has helped boost GDP growth of late," said Nick Bunker, economist at job site Indeed.

Participation Gain

The prime-age labor-force participation rate -- or share of Americans age 25 to 54 working or looking for work -- increased to 82.6% in August from 82% in July. The steep August rise came after prime-age participation had pulled back for several months this year. Watch to see whether the August rebound was a one-month blip, driven by workers re-entering the labor force for Census jobs, or part of a sustained trend.

Unemployment Stabilization

The jobless rate has remained unchanged at 3.7% for three consecutive months. While it continues to trend below levels posted a year earlier, the rate has lost downward momentum. At 3.7% in August, the unemployment rate was only a tick lower than 3.8% a year earlier. Between 2010 and 2018, by contrast, it fell on average 0.6 percentage point a year. If the unemployment rate edges up to 3.8% in September, that would mark the first year-over-year increase since 2010. Economists expect a loss of momentum at this stage in the economic expansion: The unemployment rate can only fall so low.

In or Out?

For job seekers, dropping out of the labor force appears less enticing. The number of jobless Americans moving into work has remained elevated compared with the number of jobless moving out of the labor force. This wasn't the case for several years in the economic expansion, when unemployed workers became too discouraged to continue seeking work. Friday's jobs report will shed new light on whether unemployed Americans are increasingly landing jobs, helping prop up payrolls growth against a global economic slowdown.

Write to Sarah Chaney at sarah.chaney@wsj.com