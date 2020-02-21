Friedlander Group : Announces a 25% Dividend Paid to the Members of The Oil and Fuel Dealer Group of New York Workers' Compensation Safety Group #582

Friedlander Group, the leader in workers’ compensation, announces a 25% dividend paid to members of the Oil and Fuel Dealer Group of New York Workers’ Compensation Safety Group #582*. The 25% paid dividend is in addition to the 25% group discount clients already received on their policies effective July 1, 2018 – July 1, 2019.

The combination of the 25% group discount and 25% dividend resulted in oil and fuel dealers saving over 43% on their workers’ compensation insurance. A member with a standard premium of $10,000, only paid $5,625 after discounts and dividends.

“By focusing on keeping their employees working and safe, clients have benefited from increased productivity and profits, along with unparalleled workers’ compensation savings,” says Adam Friedlander, President and Group Manager. Friedlander shares his expertise knowledge of how employers can operate at optimal levels in Safety and Workers' Compensation Strategies to Unleash Productivity and Profits.

About Safety Groups

Safety Groups provide low-cost, fully insured workers’ compensation solutions to safety-conscious businesses within similar industries in New York*. Safety Groups offer qualifying new members up to a 35% group discount on their premiums. Premiums are then pooled, and after paying claims and administration charges, the profits are paid back to the Safety Group members in the form of a dividend.

About Friedlander Group

Friedlander Group manages seven Workers’ Compensation Safety Groups for retailers, restaurants, wholesalers, hotels and motels, oil and fuel dealers, and home health care and residential care facilities. Since 1992, clients across these industries have been paid a total of $248 million in dividends and, when combined with group discounts, clients saved a total of $550 million on their workers’ compensation costs.

In addition to the Safety Groups, Friedlander Groups’ Workers’ Care™ program specializes in workers’ compensation for clients that struggle with safety or are outside of the mentioned industries. Friedlander Group reduces premiums through expert Claims Solutions™, Self-pay techniques, Fraud Prevention Services, Audit Services, Safety Services, Unique Reporting and Underwriting Services.

For more information contact Cosmo Preiato, Executive VP., 800-394-7004, ext. 203 or email cosmop@friedlandergroup.com.

*The Oil and Fuel Dealer Group of New York Workers’ Compensation Safety Group #582, all mentioned Safety Groups, and Workers’ Care Group are underwritten by the New York State Insurance Fund, 199 Church St. New York, NY 10007.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200221005301/en/