Friedman Industries : Annual report

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION Washington, D.C. 20549 FORM 10-K Annual report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 ☐ Transition report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 for the transition period from to Commission File No. 1-7521 FRIEDMAN INDUSTRIES, INCORPORATED (Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter) Texas 74-1504405 (State or other jurisdiction of (I.R.S. Employer incorporation or organization) Identification No.) 1121 Judson Road Suite 124, Longview, TX 75601 (Address of principal executive offices) (Zip Code) Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (903) 758-3431 Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act: Name of each exchange Title of each class Trading Symbol on which registered Common Stock, $1 Par Value FRD NYSE American Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(g) of the Act: None Indicate by check mark if the registrant is a well-known seasoned issuer, as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act. Yes No X Indicate by check mark if the registrant is not required to file reports pursuant to Section 13 or Section 15(d) of the Act. Yes No X Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports), and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. Yes X No Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation S-T (§232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). Yes X No Indicate by check mark if disclosure of delinquent filers pursuant to Item 405 of Regulation S-K (§229.405) is not contained herein, and will not be contained, to the best of registrant's knowledge, in definitive proxy or information statements incorporated by reference in Part III of this Form 10-K or any amendment to this Form 10-K. X Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer", "accelerated filer", "smaller reporting company" and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act. Large accelerated filer ( ) Accelerated filer ( ) Non-accelerated filer (X) Smaller reporting company (X) Emerging growth company ( ) If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ( ) Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Act). Yes No X The aggregate market value of the Common Stock held by non-affiliates of the registrant as of September 28, 2018 (based upon the closing price on the NYSE American on September 28, 2018) was approximately $63,706,000. The number of shares of the registrant's Common Stock outstanding at July 1, 2019 was 6,999,444 shares.

DOCUMENTS INCORPORATED BY REFERENCE Portions of the Annual Report to Shareholders of Friedman Industries, Incorporated for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019 - Part II. Proxy Statement for the 2019 Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Friedman Industries, Incorporated - Part III. PART I Item 1. Business Friedman Industries, Incorporated (the "Company"), a Texas corporation incorporated in 1965, is a manufacturer and processor of steel products and operates in two reportable segments; coil products and tubular products. Significant financial information relating to the Company's business segments for the last two years is contained in Note 9 of the Consolidated Financial Statements included in the Company's Annual Report to Shareholders for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, which financial statements are incorporated herein by reference in Item 8 hereof. Coil Products The coil product segment consists of the operation of two hot-roll coil processing facilities; one in Hickman, Arkansas ("Hickman") and the other in Decatur, Alabama ("Decatur"). Each facility operates a temper mill and a cut-to-length line. The temper mill improves the flatness and surface qualities of the coils and the cut-to-length line levels the steel and cuts the coils into sheet and plate of prescribed lengths. Combined, the facilities are capable of cutting sheet and plate with thicknesses ranging from 14 gauge to ½" thick. The coil product segment sells its prime grade inventory under the Friedman Industries name but also maintains an inventory of non-standard coil products, consisting primarily of mill secondary and excess prime coils, which are sold through the Company's XSCP division. The coil product segment also processes customer-owned coils on a fee basis. The Hickman and Decatur facilities are substantially similar with respect to machinery, equipment and products produced. The Company makes shipments of coil products based on which facility offers the desired product or, if the product is available at both facilities, based on other factors, such as customer location, freight conditions and the ability of the facility to fulfill the order on a timely basis. Coil products are sold on a wholesale, rapid-delivery basis in competition with other processors of hot-rolled steel coils. Shipments are made via unaffiliated truckers or by rail. The coil segment purchases its inventory from a limited number of suppliers. Loss of any of these suppliers could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business. Tubular Products The tubular product segment consists of the Company's Texas Tubular Products division ("TTP") located in Lone Star, Texas. TTP operates two electric resistance welded pipe mills with a combined outside diameter ("OD") size range of 2 3/8" OD to 8 5/8" OD. Both pipe mills are American Petroleum Institute ("API") licensed to manufacture line pipe and oil country pipe and also manufacture pipe for structural purposes that meets other recognized industry standards. TTP has a pipe finishing facility that threads and couples oil country tubular goods and performs other services that are customary in the pipe finishing process. The pipe finishing facility is API licensed and focuses on threading semi-premium connections. TTP's inventory consists of raw materials and finished goods. Raw material inventory consists of hot-rolled steel coils that TTP will manufacture into pipe. Finished goods inventory consists of pipe TTP has manufactured and new mill reject pipe that TTP purchases from U.S. Steel Tubular Products, Inc. TTP purchases its inventory from a limited number of suppliers. Loss of any of these suppliers could have a material adverse effect on the Company's business. Marketing The following table sets forth the approximate percentage of total sales contributed by each group of products and services during each of the Company's last two fiscal years: Product and Service Groups 2019 2018 Coil Products 67% 74% Tubular Products 33% 26% 2

Coil Products. The Company sells coil products and processing services to approximately 170 customers located primarily in the midwestern, southwestern and southeastern regions of the United States. The Company's principal customers for these products and services are steel distributors and customers manufacturing steel products such as steel buildings, railroad cars, barges, tanks and containers, trailers, component parts and other fabricated steel products. During the fiscal years ended March 31, 2019 and 2018, sales of coil products to Trinity Industries, Inc. accounted for approximately 21% and 16% of the Company's total sales, respectively. The Company sells substantially all of its coil products through its own sales force. At March 31, 2019, the sales force was comprised of the Vice President of Sales - Coil Divisions and four professional sales personnel. Sales personnel are paid on a salary and commission basis. Tubular Products. The Company sells its tubular products nationally to approximately 125 customers. The Company's principal customers for these products are steel and pipe distributors. In fiscal years 2019 and 2018, no individual tubular customer accounted for 10% or more of the Company's total sales. The Company sells substantially all of its tubular products through its own sales force. At March 31, 2019, the sales force was comprised of the Vice President of Sales - Tubular Division and two professional sales personnel. Sales personnel are paid on a salary and commission basis. Competition The Company is engaged in a non-seasonal,highly-competitive business. The Company competes with other processors of hot-rolled steel coils. The steel industry, in general, is characterized by a small number of extremely large companies dominating the bulk of the market and a large number of relatively small companies, such as the Company, competing for a limited share of such market. The Company believes that, generally, its ability to compete is dependent upon its ability to offer products at prices competitive with or below those of other steel suppliers, as well as its ability to provide products meeting customer specifications on a rapid-delivery basis. Employees At March 31, 2019, the Company had 104 full-time employees and no part-time employees. Executive Officers of the Company The following table sets forth as of March 31, 2019, for each executive officer of the Company, the name, age, officer positions and arrangements with other persons regarding his selection as an officer, if any, and the period during which such officer has served in such capacity: Position, Offices with the Company Name Age and Other Arrangements, if any Michael J. Taylor Interim President and Interim Chief Executive Officer since February 2019; Chairman 60 of the Board of Directors since June 2017; member of the Board of Directors since December 2016 Alex LaRue 33 Chief Financial Officer - Secretary and Treasurer since March 2018; formerly Vice President - Secretary and Treasurer since 2014; formerly Assistant Vice President - Secretary and Treasurer since 2013; formerly Controller - Texas Tubular Products since 2011 3

Item 1A. Risk Factors Not required. Item 1B. Unresolved Staff Comments Not required. Item 2. Properties The principal real properties of the Company are described in the following table: Approximate Location Size Ownership Lone Star, Texas Plant - Texas Tubular Products 161,000 sq. feet Owned(1) Offices - Texas Tubular Products 12,200 sq. feet Owned(1) Land - Texas Tubular Products 122.4 acres Owned(1) Longview, Texas Offices 2,600 sq. feet Leased(2) Hickman, Arkansas Plant and Warehouse - Coil Products 42,600 sq. feet Owned(1) Offices - Coil Products 2,500 sq. feet Owned(1) Land - Coil Products 26.2 acres Owned(1) Decatur, Alabama Plant and Warehouse - Coil Products 48,000 sq. feet Owned(1) Offices - Coil Products 2,000 sq. feet Owned(1) Land - Coil Products 47.3 acres Owned(1) All of the Company's owned real properties, plants and offices are held in fee and are not subject to any mortgage or deed of trust. The office lease is with a non-affiliated party, expires on April 30, 2021, and requires a monthly rental payment by the Company of $2,728. Item 3. Legal Proceedings During fiscal 2019, the Company received settlement proceeds of $56,500 as a class member of steel antitrust class action litigation brought against certain steel manufacturers in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois. The litigation was initiated by several complaints filed in September and October of 2008 alleging the defendants conspired, in violation of the U.S. antitrust laws, to restrict their output and therefore raise or fix the prices for steel products sold for delivery in the United States between April 1, 2005 and December 31, 2007. The plaintiffs sought monetary and other relief on behalf of themselves and the class. A portion of the defendants reached settlements in 2014 totaling $163,900,000 and the Company received settlement proceeds of $316,310 in fiscal 2016 related to this settlement. A settlement was reached with the remaining defendants in February 2017 totaling $30,000,000 which resulted in the settlement proceeds of $56,500 received in fiscal 2019. The Company does not expect to receive any additional proceeds from this legal matter and considers it complete. The Company is not a party to, nor is its property the subject of, any other material pending legal proceedings. 4

