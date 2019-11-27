Log in
FriendTimes : Open Market Operations - 27 November 2019

11/27/2019 | 05:48am EST

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail: dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk

Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By Domestic Operations Department

Date 27 November 2019

1. Overnight Money Market Transactions

Call Money Market

Repo Market

Weighted Average Rate (%)

7.44

7.50

Minimum Rate (%)

7.35

7.45

Maximum Rate (%)

7.50

7.60

Total Gross amount (Rs. million)

10,110

20,814

Total Net amount (Rs. million)

9,900

20,814

2. Open Market Operation

Overnight Repo Auction

Amount Offered (Rs. million)

10,000

Auction Date

27 November 2019

Date of settlement

27 November 2019

Date of Maturity

28 November 2019

Bids Received (Rs. million)

7,950

Amount Accepted (Rs. million)

7,950

Minimum Accepted Rate (%)

7.35

Maximum Accepted Rate (%)

7.54

Weighted Average Yield (%)

7.51

3. Use of the CBSL Standing Facility

Standing Deposit Facility (Rs. million)

31,148

Standing Lending Facility (Rs. million)

30

4. CBSL Treasury Bill/Bonds Holdings

Face Value (Rs. million)

77,877.59

Book Value (Rs. million)

78,269.22

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 27 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 November 2019 10:47:03 UTC
