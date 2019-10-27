Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

FriendTimes : STABILISING ACTIONS, END OF STABILISATION PERIOD AND LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/27/2019 | 07:57pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited, The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the ''Stock Exchange'') and Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited (''HKSCC'') take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Unless otherwise defined in this announcement, capitalized terms in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the prospectus dated 24 September 2019 (the ''Prospectus'') issued by FriendTimes Inc. (the ''Company'').

This announcement is made pursuant to section 9(2) of the Securities and Futures (Price Stabilizing) Rules (Chapter 571W of the Laws of Hong Kong). This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or an offer to sell, acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities or any Shares of the Company. This announcement is not a prospectus. Potential investors should read the Prospectus for detailed information about the Company and the Global Offering described below before deciding whether or not to invest in the Shares.

This announcement is not for release, publication, distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States (including its territories and possessions, any state of the United States and the District of Columbia). This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer for sale or a solicitation of any offer to purchase or subscribe for securities of the Company in Hong Kong, the United States or any other jurisdictions. The Shares have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended from time to time (the ''U.S. Securities Act'') or any state securities law of the United States and may not be offered or sold in the United States (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act or except pursuant to an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act or any state securities law of the United States. There will be no public offer of securities of the Company in the United States.

FriendTimes Inc.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 6820)

STABILISING ACTIONS, END OF STABILISATION PERIOD AND

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

- 1 -

STABILISING ACTIONS AND END OF STABILISATION PERIOD

The Company announces that the stabilisation period in connection with the Global Offering ended on 27 October 2019, being the 30th day after the last day for the lodging of applications under the Hong Kong Public Offering.

The stabilisation actions undertaken by the Stabilising Manager, its affiliates or any person acting for it during the stabilisation period are set out below:

  1. over-allocationof an aggregate of 49,500,000 Shares in the International Offering, representing 15% of the total number of Offer Shares initially available under the Global Offering before any exercise of the Over-allotment Option;
  2. the borrowing of an aggregate of 49,500,000 Shares by the Stabilising Manager from Warm Sunshine, a controlling shareholder of the Company, pursuant to a stock borrowing agreement dated 27 September 2019 between the Stabilising Manager and Warm Sunshine (the ''Stock Borrowing Agreement'') to cover the over-allocations in the International Offering. Such Shares will be returned and re-delivered to Warm Sunshine in accordance with the terms of the Stock Borrowing Agreement; and
  3. successive purchase of an aggregate of 49,500,000 Shares at a price in the range of HK$1.19 to HK$1.52 per Share (excluding brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and the Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%) on the market during the stabilisation period. The last purchase made by the Stabilisation Manager or its agent on the market during the stabilisation period was on 9 October 2019 at the price of HK$1.37 per Share (excluding brokerage of 1.0%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and the Stock Exchange trading fee of 0.005%).

- 2 -

LAPSE OF OVER-ALLOTMENT OPTION

The Over-allotment Option had not been exercised during the stabilisation period and has lapsed on 27 October 2019. Accordingly, no Share was issued under the Over- allotment Option.

PUBLIC FLOAT

Immediately after the completion of the Global Offering and after the end of the stabilisation period, the Company has complied and will continue to comply with the public float requirements under Rule 8.08(1)(a) of the Listing Rules.

By Order of the Board of Directors

FriendTimes Inc.

Jiang Xiaohuang

Chairman

Hong Kong, 28 October 2019

As of the date of this announcement, the executive Directors are Mr. Jiang Xiaohuang, Mr. Xu Lin, Mr. Sun Bo and Mr. Wu Jie, and the independent non- executive Directors are Mr. Zhu Wei, Ms. Tang Haiyan and Mr. Zhang Jinsong.

- 3 -

Disclaimer

FriendTimes Inc. published this content on 28 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 October 2019 23:56:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:07pXINYUAN REAL ESTATE : The Grand Signing Ceremony for the Sino-Ireland Artificial Intelligence Innovation Park Was Held in Shanghai
PU
09:07pFIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : 2019 FIA Formula One Gran Premio de México – Race – Sunday
PU
09:07pEAR : Change in substantial holding
PU
09:07pCHINA SOUTH CITY : Maintains Good Business Development, Diversified Financing Channels and to Optimise its Debt Structure
PU
09:07pAMS : high-sensitivity optical sensor eliminates flicker artifacts to deliver vibrant and distortion-free smartphone camera images and videos
PU
09:07pRALLY DE ESPAÑA : Day 3 Tänak takes historic first title with the Toyota Yaris WRC
PU
09:06pTOYOTA MOTOR : Tanak Takes Historic First Title with the Toyota Yaris WRC
AQ
09:02pXINYUAN REAL ESTATE : Wang Zhonglin Member of the Standing Committee of Shandong Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of Jinan Municipal Party Committee met with Zhang Yong President of Xinyuan Group
PU
09:02pGOOD NEWS : Xinyuan Service Successfully Listed in Hong Kong
PU
09:02pGENESIS MINERALS : Quarterly Cashflow Report
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
2POSEIDON NICKEL LIMITED : POSEIDON NICKEL : Quarterly Report to 30 September 2019
3LOGICAMMS LIMITED : LOGICAMMS : Appendix 3X
4AT&T : AT&T : TitleAT&T to Monetize Majority Stake in Central European Media Enterprises
5DEVEX RESOURCES LTD : DEVEX RESOURCES : Quarterly Activities & Cashflow Reports

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group