Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue Commits $130,000 to Spay & Neuter Program in Paulding County

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/11/2019 | 07:03am EDT

ATLANTA, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, a nonprofit rescue organization based out of Dallas, Georgia with a reputation for community and spay & neuter outreach, is designating $130,000 toward spay & neuter for dogs and cats in Paulding County.

Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue is a volunteer-based 501c3 rescue and animal welfare organization based out of Dallas, Georgia. The mission of Friends to the Forlorn is to promote responsible pitbull ownership, provide breed education, combat pet overpopulation, fight unfair legislation, find qualified homes for sound pitbull-type dogs and other dogs in need in Georgia, and help people and animals within our community.

To support or receive help through the Friends to the Forlorn Spay & Neuter Program visit us at www.friendstotheforlorn.org/spay-neuter.

Friends to the Forlorn raised the majority of these funds through the 2019 Fund the Shelters Challenge. The rescue placed 2nd in the national fundraising competition, out of over 100 organizations, raising $221,768 in donations and winning over $35,000 in prize money. Friends to the Forlorn is splitting the money raised in the Challenge between its spay & neuter program and capital campaign to build FTTF's own shelter. The BISSELL Partners for Pets Program contributed another $5,025 in grant funding for FTTF's Spay & Neuter Program.

The rescue's founder, Jason Flatt, will be making a presentation at the Paulding County Commissioner's Meeting on Thursday, June 13 at the Paulding County Board of County Commissioners Office to officially allocate these funds toward fixing pets in Paulding County. This meeting is open to the public.

Since its start nearly 10 years ago, Friends to the Forlorn has fixed over 6,000 pets for families in Paulding County and Metro Atlanta, at no cost to the community. The rescue's spay & neuter efforts have made an impact in Paulding County, helping reduce animal control intake and euthanization numbers as well as educating the public on the importance of spay & neuter as part of responsible pet ownership.

About Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, Inc.
Founded by Jason Flatt in 2009, Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue is a volunteer-based 501c3 rescue and animal welfare organization based out of Dallas, Georgia. The mission of Friends to the Forlorn is to promote responsible pitbull ownership, provide breed education, combat pet overpopulation, fight unfair legislation, find qualified homes for sound pitbull-type dogs and other dogs in need in Georgia, and help people and animals within our community. To date, FTTF has rescued and found loving homes for over 600 dogs.

Media Inquiries
Stacey Greenwald
stacey@friendstotheforlorn.org
678-492-8217

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/friends-to-the-forlorn-pitbull-rescue-commits-130-000-to-spay--neuter-program-in-paulding-county-300864184.html

SOURCE Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:21aCANADA CARBON : Quebec Appeal Court to Decide if it Has Jurisdiction to Hear the Appeal of the Turcotte Judgement
AQ
07:20aALSO HOLDING AG : Leading US distributor uses ALSO's Cloud Marketplace
EQ
07:19aRENAULT : - Fiat merger ‘good opportunity'
AQ
07:19aBRAZIL : Total Launches Phase 2 on the Giant Mero Field Development
BU
07:18aLONMIN : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- Lonmin plc
PU
07:18aTONGFANG KONTAFARMA : Poll results of the annual general meeting held on 11 june 2019
PU
07:18aINTESA SANPAOLO : and Rubicon Capital Advisors sign MOU aimed at enhancing core business activities in global infrastructure and energy markets
PU
07:18aACHIEVE LIFE SCIENCES, INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:17aPROSPECT CAPITAL : SC gun supplier files for bankruptcy; majority owner sued
AQ
07:16aROYAL NICKEL : RNC Minerals Completes Acquisition of Higginsville Operations
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About