Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue Hosts 6th Annual Candlelight Vigil & After Party on November 3

09/25/2018 | 04:49pm CEST

ATLANTA, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The 6th annual Candlelight Vigil and After Party will take place on November 3, 2018 at the Strand Theatre in Marietta. The event is hosted by Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, Inc.  Atlanta rescue & welfare partner organizations, advocates, and pet families will come together to do more to help animals. Join animal welfare leaders and celebrate the collaborative success in honor of the animals we were not able to save.

"I always thought someone should do something about that…then I realized, I am that someone," describes founder Jason Flatt. Be part of the Forlorn Family and be that someone too. 

This kid-friendly event includes a FREE screening of The Champions documentary, meet and greets, and educational sessions with Best Friends Blood Bank, Dog Safety for Kids with Millie Travis, and Dog Nutrition from The Good Dog Company & Shoppe. The Candlelight Vigil event is also free and will be followed by a celebratory party. The guest speaker for this year's Vigil is Jamie Beuhrle: pitbull mom, advocate and wife of MLB pitcher Mark Beuhrle, whose family is featured in The Champions.

The After Party will feature a silent auction, raffle, food by Ibiza Catering, and music by Kristin Tinsley. After Party tickets start at $25 for general admission, $60 for VIP, $10 for kids 7-14, and free for kids 6 and under. Sponsorships opportunities are available.

For more information & tickets visit www.friendstotheforlorn.org/vigil2018.

About Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, Inc.
Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, Inc. (FTTF) was incorporated in 2009 as a non-stock, non-profit corporation with Federal Tax Exemption as a public charity under Section 501(c)3 of the Internal Revenue Code. FTTF relies solely on donations for the care of the rescued dogs admitted into our organization. Our mission is to promote responsible pitbull ownership, provide breed education, combat pet overpopulation, fight unfair legislation, find qualified homes for sound pitbull-type dogs and other dogs in need in Georgia, and help people and animals within our community. FTTF has rescued and found loving homes for over 600 dogs, and spayed/neutered over 5,000 dogs and cats at no cost to the community. FTTF recently kick-started a trap-neuter-release (TNR) program for feral cats in Paulding County. 

Learn more at www.friendstotheforlorn.org.

Media Contact:
Lauriel Leonard
404-409-5904
lauriel@friendstotheforlorn.org

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/friends-to-the-forlorn-pitbull-rescue-hosts-6th-annual-candlelight-vigil--after-party-on-november-3-300718377.html

SOURCE Friends to the Forlorn Pitbull Rescue, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
